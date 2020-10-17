C.J. Leary Suspended and Fined Due to Failed Tire Test

(October 17, 2020) – The United States Auto Club has suspended C.J. Leary and entrant Leary Racing from competition due to a failed tire test following the National Sprint Car Championship event at Gas City I-69 Speedway on September 24th.

USAC announced the suspension on Saturday morning citing section 309 (Tires) C in their rulebook after a laboratory test indicated that Lear’s tire was not in accordance with the series rulebook and benchmark provided by Hoosier Tire.

Due to the disqualification Justin Grant was declared the winner of the Gas City event.

Leary must forfeit points and purse winnings from the Gas City event, pay a $2,500 fine, and is suspended from six events from USAC competition.

The suspension is the second this season in the USAC National Sprint Car division. Kendall Ruble was disqualified from the event on September 19th following his victory at Tri-State Speedway for a similar infraction.

TJSlideways.com learned the tire can be appealed. As of this post we are unaware if Leary will appeal the decision.