World Finals Replaced With “the Last Call” Due to COVID Restrictions

(October 19, 2020) — The World of Outlaws World Finals scheduled to be held November 5-7 at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been postponed and replaced with a different event named “the Last Call” taking place on November 4-7, 2020.

The World of Outlaws Late Model Series will be featured Wednesday and Thursday November 4-5 while the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series will compete on November 6-7. Due to New York State restrictions the SuperDIRT Car Big Block Modified tour will not participate at the event in Charlotte.

The news broke at with a post by Jeremy Elliott from SprintCarUnlimted at 2:33 p.m. on Monday before being confirmed by World of Outlaws officials by press release at 4:02 p.m.

Limited two-day Late Model and Sprint Car event tickets and Pit Passes for the Last Call will be available on worldofoutlaws.com Tuesday October 20th, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST. CDC protocol and social distancing will be required. All grandstand tickets will be General Admission, and there will be no cross-over between Pit Area and Grandstands. Single-day tickets, if still available, will go on sale on Oct. 28.

Current World Finals ticket holders will have the first opportunity to secure tickets to the 2021 World Finals or may opt to receive a full refund. Additional details are available on CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com