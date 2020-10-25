Cole Duncan Wins the “KC Classic” at Atomic Speedway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (October 24, 2020) — Cole Duncan won the “KC Classic” with the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Saturday night at Atomic Speedway. The win was Duncan’s 10th triumph of the 2020 season. Skyler Gee, Jake Hesson, Todd Kane, and Lee Jacobs rounded out the top five.

FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Atomic Speedway

Chillicothe, Ohio

Saturday October 24, 2020

Feature:

1. 22-Cole Duncan

2. 99-Skyler Gee

3. 5J-Jake Hesson

4. 78-Todd Kane

5. 81-Lee Jacobs

6. 00H-Hunter Lynch

7. 28M-Conner Morrell

8. 35-Stuart Brubaker

9. 15-Mitch Harble

10. 68G-Tyler Gunn

11. 1B-Keith Baxter

12. A79-Dallas Hewitt

13. 9-Lance Webb

14. 08-Brandon Conkel

15. 44-Charlie Vest

16. 13-Brandon Matus

17. 9G-Cody Gardner

18. 5H-Jordan Harble

19. 59-Bryan Knuckles

20. 19R-Mike Walter

21. 83x-Nate Reeser

22. 3c-Cale Conley