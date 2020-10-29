Ian Madsen and Sam McGhee Motorsports Team Up for All Star Circuit of Champions Campaign in 2021

Peterson Media

Finishing off his 2020 season by racing with the likes of Forbrook Racing, Baughman-Reutzel Motorsports, and McGhee Motorsports, Ian Madsen has a fulltime home in 2021 as he has reached an agreement to become to fulltime pilot of the Sam McGhee Motorsports (SMM)No. 11 machine running the full All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC) schedule.

“I am extremely grateful I was able to finish the 2002 season off with the likes of Sprint Car legend Guy Forbrook, and a first-class organization in Baughman-Reutzel Motorsports. They are both opportunities that I will be forever grateful for, “Ian Madsen said. “I am elated to have a plan in place for the 2021. The last two weekends I have had a lot of fun working with Sam McGhee and Kevin Osmolski. I see a lot of potential for big things next season and want to finish out 2020 strong in Charlotte and get to work for 2021.”

The primary focus for Madsen and SMM will be the Ollies Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions pres. By Mobil1 schedule but will fill in with various World of Outlaws events as their schedule allows.

“Running a couple years on the World of Outlaws tour, I am looking forward to the challenge of running on the ASCoC trail,” Madsen said. “Tony Stewart and his team have done a great job of expanding the series over the last few years, and their schedule is full of some really big races that I am excited to be a part of.”

For now, Madsen and company will look to build off of an eighth-place finish at Kokomo Speedway this past Saturday night as they will take part in next week’s ‘Last Call’ in Charlotte, NC to wrap up the 2020 season.

“2020 was an emotional season on so many levels,” Madsen noted. “Heading into the 2021 offseason with a first-class team is a huge weight off my shoulders. Mike, Kathy, and Sam McGhee are as passionate about the sport as I am. I am very thankful for this great opportunity and look forward to showing them that they have made the right decision in 2021.”

ON TAP: Ian and SMM are slated for the ‘Last Call’ November 6th and 7th.,