2021 Sprints On Dirt Season Opener

MICHIGAN CENTER, MI (November 3, 2020) – As Sprints On Dirt starts planning its forty-second season, we kick things off by announcing the traditional opening date at legendary Ron Flinn’s Crystal Motor Speedway on April 24th. Crystal is where it all started in 1980 and has hosted SOD every year since then.

SOD owners Denny Donaldson and Bob and Karen Garrett will utilize the “Beyond Limits” format successfully implemented in 2016. There will be only a few minor rule changes and the SOD rule book will be released soon.

In 2018, SOD’s “Beyond Limits” format proved itself with Zane DeVault winning with a 360 engine over Blonde with a 410 and Matt Foos running a 305. In 2019, Ryan Ruhl won over Chad Blonde, and Zane DeVault.

The 2021 Sprints On Dirt schedule, rule book, and other information will be released in upcoming announcements.

For more information about Crystal Motor Speedway, go to www.crystalmotorspeedway.com. Go to its Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/CMSpeedway/.

Follow Sprints On Dirt on its Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/SOD.SprintsOnDirt/ and on its website at www.sprintsondirt.com. You can contact SOD by calling or texting (517) 206-0530 or emailing director@sprintsondirt.com.