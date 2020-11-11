Gropp Crowned POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget League Rookie of the Year Honors

From POWRi

Belleville, IL (11/10/2020) Entering in as a Rookie for the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget League, Lincoln, Nebraska’s Trey Gropp claimed Rookie of the Year honors in both POWRi Midget series. Overall Gropp earned an eight-place finish in National Midget Championship standings and a third-place finish in overall points with the POWRI West League.

In July 2019, Gropp stepped into a midget for the first time, piloting a ride out of Jay Mounce’s MSW stable at Valley Speedway in Grain valley, Missouri. Results showed a promising heat race win and a 20th place finish in the feature. Building on a handful of respectable runs in 2019, Mounce tagged Gropp to join his MSW team in January at the 2020 Chili Bowl Nationals.

Producing solid finishes together in their handful of racing opportunities together in 2020, Mounce, Gropp, and the MSW team had their sights set on clinching the POWRi Lucas Oil Midget League Rookie of the Year title. With much success the POWRi West Rookie of the Year honors was within reach also.

A little over halfway through the 2020 race season, Gropp joined the Steve Reynolds Motorsports, Ripper chassis, #21 entry. Gropp has a ton of success with both teams, and overall his best finish came to him with a third-place finish at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway in Pevely, MO. He finished off the season strong with team Ripper and locked up the National Rookie of the Year title. Gropp later then finished off the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League and exceeded all set expectations and picked up the POWRi West Rookie of the Year honor also.

Overall on the season Gropp finished with three top five finishes and five top five in 18 starts with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League.

With the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League, Gropp finished off the season with one win, six top five finishes and nine top ten.

