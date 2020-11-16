AmeriFlex / OCRS closes one chapter and begins a new one at season-ending banquet

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (November 14, 2020) – The AmeriFlex / OCRS Sprint Car Series closed the final chapter on the 2020 racing season and turned the page on a new one Saturday during the 2020 Awards Banquet at the Osage Casino and Hotel.

Zach Chappell was honored as a three-time champion of the 360 two-barrel sprint series that has operated as such while allowing a 3×5 top wing for the past 20 years. For 2021 the series will switch to a 5×5 top wing and allow IMCA Racesaver 305 sprints to also run. The series will be sanctioned by IMCA and be known as the AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car Series.

Chappell won the crown for a second straight season picking up just one feature victory to win over Terry Easum who also had one win to his credit.

The top 12 drivers were honored and shared in the Hoosier Tire point fund.

Ninth place finisher Casey Buechler was honored as Rookie of the Year while tenth place finisher Brandon Leland was Hard Charger of the Year advancing 25 positions over 11 races.

Long-time push truck driver Larry Dean presented Frank Taft with the Best Looking Car award and handed out the Dena Dean Angel Award to points runner Easum. The Dena Dean award is presented each year in the name of Larry and Linda Dean’s daughter who was killed in 1998.

Mechanic of the Year was a tie for 2020 going to Chappell’s dad, David Chappell, and Jimmy Jones who turns wrenches for Easum.

AmeriFlex Hose and Accessories title sponsor owner Corvan Robison was honored for his backing of the series.

Contingency sponsors Car and Fleet Parts, AMSOIL, WESMAR, M&W Aluminum and DFR Discount Tire were also thanked for their contributions.

With a packed house on hand in what was a co-banquet with Caney Valley Speedway, Series owner Kerry Gorby introduced Terry Mattox as co-owner and Competition Director of OCRS. Mattox, who is also Scheduling Coordinator for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series and owner of the NOW600 Micro Sprint Series, will oversee operations of the AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA series for 2021.

It was also announced that AmeriFlex and Hoosier will pay out a $15,000 point fund at the 2021 banquet.