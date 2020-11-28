Larson Wins ASCS Copper Classic Preliminary Feature

From Bryan Hulbert

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (November 27, 2020) – Taking advantage of the Heat/Qualifier format to its full extent on Night 1 of the fifth annual Copper Classic at Arizona Speedway, California’s Kyle Larson grabbed win No. 44 on the 2020 season, along with his second career triumph with the ASCS Southwest Region.

Drawing 100 to set his Heat Race lineup, Larson’s Qualifier performance sent him from 19th in passing points to earing the right of the front row in Friday’s 25-lap feature event.

Taking a shot at the lead on the start, Rico Abreu rolled the bottom on Larson and Carson Macedo with the No. 57 diamonding the first two turns to the lead down the back straightaway with Macedo second.

Red working Lap 4 for Brock Zearfoss, who went for a ride exiting the second turn, the field reverted to Lap 3 on the restart with Larson again taking off with the lead as Rico set sights on second, but could not hold the spot as Buddy Kofoid and Colton Hardy pounced on the No. 24 with Kofoid taking third.

By a half stretch as the race passed Lap 10, Larson began working slower traffic. Held up by the backmarkers, Macedo closed rapidly. Taking advantage, the No. 21 shot to the lead on Lap 12, but it was short-lived as Larson reclaimed the point the following lap. Moving in on the pair during the exchange, Buddy Kofoid was able to take second on Lap 14.

Pulling away by a half-second, Larson was not out of the woods as traffic came back into play with five laps to go. Finally clearing the slower machines, Larson was unstoppable with an advantage of 2.050-seconds at the finish.

Carson Macedo worked back to second in the closing laps, with Buddy Kofoid taking third. Rico Abreu crossed fourth with Arizona’s Colton Hardy in fifth. California’s D.J. Netto was sixth with Garet Williamson seventh. Justin Sanders, Devon Borden, and J.J. Hickle made up the top ten.

The Copper Classic continues Saturday, November 28, with racing getting underway at 6:00 P.M. (MT). Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for youth 7-12. Pit Passes are $40.

ASCS Southwest Region

Arizona Speedway

Queen Creek, Arizona

5th annual Copper Classic – Night #1

Friday, November 27, 2020

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[2]

2. 21-Carson Macedo[1]

3. 19A-Buddy Kofoid[5]

4. 24-Rico Abreu[4]

5. 41-Colton Hardy[3]

6. 88N-DJ Netto[7]

7. 24W-Garet Williamson[8]

8. 16A-Justin Sanders[6]

9. 8-Devon Borden[10]

10. 63-JJ Hickle[12]

11. 19AZ-Spencer Bayston[24]

12. 2X-Chase Majdic[14]

13. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[9]

14. 9R-Reece Goetz[11]

15. 38B-Blake Carrick[17]

16. 13-Tim Kaeding[18]

17. 5V-Kalib Henry[20]

18. 83T-Tanner Carrick[16]

19. 01X-John Carney[13]

20. 5C-Colby Copeland[21]

21. 5T-Ryan Timms[23]

22. 2XM-Max Mittry[19]

23. 19-Colby Thornhill[22]

24. 8Z-Brock Zearfoss[15]