Drivers And Fans Win Big At Williams Grove In 2021 As Track Gives Back

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Along with releasing its 2021 schedule of events, Williams Grove Speedway has also announced a revamp of its regular 410 and 358 sprint car purse structures.

All Williams Grove Diamond Series races for the 410 sprint cars, of which 10 are slated, will now pay a minimum of $6,000 to the winner including 1K from a sponsor.

Yellow Breeches 500 races for 410s have bumped to $5,000 to win including 1K from a sponsor while still posting the standard $500 to start.

And Williams Grove Speedway will pay the victor of 11 other weekly races for the super sprints a total of $5,500 for the top spot, again with 1K included from a sponsor.

Williams Grove has also posted additional increases throughout all three regular sprint car purses while the 358 sprint cars will also see an increase.

And the new year will not only offer increased weekly purse structures for the sprint cars but it also offers some additional 410 sprint car shows boasting pumped up winner’s shares.

Most notably, the Friday May 28 All Stars Davey Brown Tribute event will post a cool $10,000 to win while the September 17 All Stars Dirt Classic Qualifier now pays 7K to the winner.

Those two big events now join other marquee Williams Grove specials for the 410 sprints that have long put up big money and purses including the April 6K to win Tommy Hinnershitz Classic, the July $15,000 to win Mitch Smith Memorial and the August Twin 20s.

And again in 2021 the prestigious Williams Grove National Open will be offering $75,000 to the champion while also this year offering a richer overall purse than previous versions, with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars in the house on October 2.

Fans too will be the winners at Williams Grove next season as adult general admission prices for numerous racing programs that have been infused with cash have NOT been increased but rather decreased.

Aside from the March 14 season opener, special $15 adult admission price nights include March 26 for 410 sprints and super late models, April 23 for 410s and 358 sprints, May 21 for 410s and 358s, June 11 for 410s and 358s and July 30 for both sprint car divisions.

View the entire 2021 Williams Grove Speedway schedule of events and keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.