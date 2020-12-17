USCS congratulates 2020 series wins leader, Mark Smith

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – December 16, 2020 – The United Sprint Car Series congratulates the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour series’ and the Nation’s 360-winged sprint car 2020 wins leader, Mark Smith from Sunbury, Pennsylvania on his nomination for the 2020 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame ‘Wild Card” Driver of the Year. Smith led the United Sprint Car Series wins column with 14 trips to the www.RockAuto.com USCS victory Lane after feature wins. Additionally, he led the Nation in 360-winged sprint car victories with 20 victories in all competition during the Covid-19 shortened 2020 racing season. As an exclamation point on his successful season, he was also crowned as the Selinsgrove Speedway 360-winged sprint car 2020 season Champion as well.

Mark Smith kicked off his 2020 racing season by Championing the 10-race USCS Winter Heat mini-series during February and March that was shortened by two races due to the Covid-19 shut-down. He then came back in May when the season re-fired to continue a streak of wins that saw him win the first nine out of ten USCS events and eleven of the first fourteen. He then spread three more wins throughout the 2020 season competing with the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour. He competed in a total of 27 USCS events registering 14 wins, 22 top five and 25 top ten finishes in USCS competition.

Mark Smith was the early season favorite to win the USCS National title after the first 15 events and had built a sizeable point lead before tow vehicle and business commitments caused him to miss several mid-season USCS events. He still finished in the sixth position in the USCS national point standings.

He also won a preliminary night main event at East Bay Raceway during the 360 Winter Nationals and both prelim nights during the ASCS event at Missouri’s Lucas Oil Speedway in September plus the wins that led to his 2020 title at Selinsgrove Speedway. Mark Smith accomplished each of these wins in cars he built at his own Mach 1 Chassis Company in Pennsylvania.

Mark Smith will be honored for his accomplishments along with the other top ten USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour, USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour and USC Southern Thunder Tour drivers at the 2020 USCS Champions Awards Banquet in Fayetteville, Georgia on Saturday, January 7, 2020.

