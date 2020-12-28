2021 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (December 23, 2020)………Eighteen total races – 16 toward the championship – and nine California racetracks lie ahead for the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series during the 2021 season.

Five of those dates are slated for the seaside oval of Ventura Raceway, which will contest both the first and the final points races of the year on April 3 and October 16, which will sport a doubleheader alongside the USAC Western States Midgets.

A midseason date awaits Ventura on June 26 as well as the final race weekend of the year on Nov. 26-27 for the 80th edition of the Turkey Night Grand Prix, both non-points events for the Sprints, in conjunction with the annual 98-lap USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget race.

Petaluma Speedway is game for three USAC doubleheaders with the West Coast Sprint Cars and the Western States Midgets teaming up on May 15, July 31 and October 10, which are among the total of 12 such pairings throughout the campaign.

Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway, Merced Speedway and Placerville Speedway are slotted for a pair of USAC Western States Midget / USAC West Coast Sprint doubles at each venue. Thunderbowl is on tap April 17 and June 12, with Merced on July 9 and August 7, and Placerville on July 10 and October 9.

Four more venues will serve up USAC West Coast Sprint Car entertainment once in 2021, including Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds in Hanford on April 10, while Santa Maria Raceway brings on the Ron Otto Classic for Aug. 28. Both events will be accompanied by the USAC Western States Midgets as well.

A Bakersfield weekend rises to the occasion first on Sept. 18 at Bakersfield Speedway, then it’s a half-hour jaunt to the southwest the following evening, Sept. 19, where the Sprints will travel to The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park.

2021 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE

Apr 3: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – “Battle at the Beach”

Apr 10: Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – with USAC Western States Midgets

Apr 17: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – with USAC Western States Midgets

May 15: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – with USAC Western States Midgets

Jun 12: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – “Chris & Brian Faria Memorial” with USAC Western States Midgets

Jun 26: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – “Battle at the Beach”

Jul 9: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA – with USAC Western States Midgets

Jul 10: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – with USAC Western States Midgets

Jul 31: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – with USAC Western States Midgets

Aug 7: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA – with USAC Western States Midgets

Aug 28: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA – “Ron Otto Classic” with USAC Western States Midgets

Sep 18: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

Sep 19: The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA

Oct 9: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – with USAC Western States Midgets

Oct 10: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – with USAC Western States Midgets

Oct 16: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – “Battle at the Beach” with USAC Western States Midgets

Nov 26: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – “Turkey Night Grand Prix” (SE)

Nov 27: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – “Turkey Night Grand Prix” with USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets (SE)

**(SE) represents a non-points, special event