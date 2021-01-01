27 Races Scheduled for BOSS in 2021

From BOSS

(January 1, 2021) — The MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series is set to begin its second decade of sprint car racing in 2021 with a record number of events on the schedule. Twenty-seven nights of racing will see 14 events in the home state of Ohio. As a true “touring” series, every bordering state will see at least one event. Indiana and Michigan will each host 4 nights of action, with Pennsylvania having one popular doubleheader weekend and one event each in Kentucky and West Virginia. One race date is still being negotiated.

Most importantly, the standard BOSS minimum purse has grown across all 20 spots! After seven straight years with the same winners pay, the tour now goes to $2,000 to win and $300 to start every show. The tow bonus will still be in effect for tour regulars, making it $350 to start for full time teams. The top 10 in 2020 final points will begin on the tow bonus and after event #3 it will go off of current 2021 points.

With the help of MPD Racing, All Star Performance and Hoosier Racing Tires, not only is the standard purse raised, but the 2021 championship payout will also be at a new high, with $5,000 to win the title. The top 15 in final points is eligible for a $22,000 point fund, providing they compete in 75% or more of the completed events.

Watch for more information to be released over the next few months, including our very important heat race and bonus award sponsors. Heat races will still pay cash to the top 4 finishers (40, 30, 20, 10) and seven bonus awards will be $50 cash or certificate.

Here’s the tentative 2021 schedule (subject to change)

Saturday, March 27 – Waynesfield Raceway Park ; Waynesfield, OH

Saturday, April 10 – Skyline Speedway ; Stewart, OH

Saturday, April 17 – Plymouth Speedway ; Plymouth, IN – $5,000 to Win

Saturday, May 1 – Fremont Speedway ; Fremont, OH

Friday, May 7 – I-96 Speedway ; Lake Odessa, MI

Saturday, May 8 – I-96 Speedway ; Lake Odessa, MI

Friday, May 14 – Gas City Speedway ; Gas City, IN

Saturday, May 15 – Lawrenceburg Speedway ; Lawrenceburg, IN

Saturday, May 29 – Fremont Speedway ; Fremont, OH

Sunday, May 30 – Waynesfield Raceway Park ; Waynesfield, OH

Saturday, June 5 – Twin Cities Raceway Park ; North Vernon, IN

Friday, June 18 – Moler Raceway Park ; Williamsburg, OH

Saturday, June 19 – Richmond Raceway ; Richmond, KY

Friday, July 2 – Ohio Valley Speedway ; Lubeck, WV

Saturday, July 3 – Waynesfield Raceway Park ; Waynesfield, OH

Saturday, July 10 – Atomic Speedway ; Chillicothe, OH

Sunday, July 11 – Millstream Speedway ; Findlay, OH

Saturday, July 17 – Skyline Speedway ; Stewart, OH

Friday, July 23 – Lernerville Speedway ; Sarver, PA

Saturday, July 24 – Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway ; Imperial, PA

Saturday, August 14 – Fremont Speedway ; Fremont, OH

Saturday, August 21 – Waynesfield Raceway Park ; Waynesfield, OH

Saturday, August 28 – To Be Announced

Sunday, September 5 – Waynesfield Raceway Park ; Waynesfield, OH

Saturday, September 18 – Fremont Speedway ; Fremont, OH

Friday, October 8 – I-96 Speedway ; Lake Odessa, MI

Saturday, October 9 – I-96 Speedway ; Lake Odessa, MI