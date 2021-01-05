GLSS Joins Sprint Cars on Ice

From GLSS

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (January 5, 2021) – Sprint Cars On ICE is proud to announce an alliance and partnership with Great Lakes Super Sprints presented by Engine Pro and ARP. Founder of New England Sprint Cars in 2002 and most recently of Sprint Cars On ICE, Nick Berry and Great Lakes Super Sprints presented by Engine Pro and ARP owner, Barry Marlow, were united by their love of sprint car racing and their drive to expand sprint car racing on the ice to a wider audience.

Racing on ice in New Hampshire isn’t new…there’s been racing on local lakes in the state since around 1978. Forming Sprint Cars On ICE allows Berry to expand ice sprint car racing to other regions and share this exciting racing with more of the country.

SCOICE announced yesterday their alliance with MAVTV and the Lucas Oil On the Edge show. MAVTV and the Lucas Oil on the Edge show are planning a trip to New Hampshire this winter to film their first Sprint Cars On ICE event! Locations and dates will be announced at a later time.

“In Michigan, we are preparing for a schedule of 5-6 races during the winter of 2022” says Marlow. Marlow’s plan at this point is to work with Berry and the New England Region this winter and to learn all he can about racing sprints on ice! “If things go well, we could potentially get a few cars together up North this winter, to let it rip!” Marlow said yesterday.

The hope down the road is to have the New England Region of Sprint Cars On ICE and the Great Lakes Region of Sprint Cars On ICE to put together a weekend together between both regions to put on a challenge race between New England and the Great Lakes!

“When approached about this opportunity with Barry and after getting to know him more, I couldn’t be any happier about working together” said Sprint Cars on ICE owner, Nick Berry.

There will be more details and partnerships announced in coming weeks. So mark your calendars for a road trip to Moultonborough, NH for the last weekend of February and experience Sprint Cars On ICE up close and personal! See you on the ICE!

Be sure to follow Sprint Cars On ICE and Great Lakes Super Sprints presented by Engine Pro & ARP on Facebook , Instagram, and Twitter or check out their website at www.greatlakessprints.com.