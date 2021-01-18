IRA is Proud to Announce an Expanded Sage Fruit Top Apple Rookie of the Year Award

Gared Tennyson

The Bumper To Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series is extremely proud of their Rookie of the Year Program. What was already one of the strongest rookie programs in all of short track racing has got even sweeter. IRA is proud to announce that both Sage Fruit and Hepfner Race Products (HRP) are back onboard, and IRA truly and sincerely appreciates their loyalty and support. Sage Fruit and HRP have teamed up to again provide a “pear” of rookie awards. The Sage Fruit / HRP Big Apple Rookie of the Year Award, and The Sage Fruit / HRP Apple Cup Rookie Award will both be presented again in 2021.

Sean Rayhall was the Big Apple recipient, while 2019 Badger Midget series runner-up Jack Rouston claimed the Apple Cup in 2020. Rayhall, an established and winning road racer turned sprint car driver, has graciously reached out to one of his sponsors to insure the Big Apple winner will be safe and good looking for years to come.

So the 2021 Bumper To Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprints Sage Fruit / HRP Big Apple Rookie of the Year will go home with a trio of tasty treats, beginning with $2500 in addition to point fund earnings and contingencies, plus a HRP top & nose wing combo, and now there is a “cherry” on top as the lucky recipient will also receive a custom driving suit from HRX USA (Bespoke Italian Racewear Manufacture).

The Sage Fruit / HRP Apple Cup Rookie Award will pay a “sweet” $1250 plus a HRP nose wing.

The Bumper To Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprints are proud to offer these great programs to new teams who must participate in at least 80% of schedule. Eligible drivers must “not have” competed in more than 8 completed series events in any single prior year.

Special thanks to Washington State’s Sage Fruit, Hepfner Race Products, and HRX USA.