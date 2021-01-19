Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Anticipating Electric 2021 Campaign

Inside Line Promotions

WINDOM, Minn. (Jan. 18, 2021) – Excitement is brewing as the kickoff nears for the new partnership between Big Game Motorsports and dynamic driver David Gravel.

A fresh, new design has been revealed for Big Game Motorsports, which will also be promoting one of sprint car racing’s greatest weeks of racing in 2021 – THE SHOWDOWN. Big Game Motorsports Owner Tod Quiring plays host to a mega week of action with THE SHOWDOWN starting on June 20 with a 410ci winged sprint car event followed by two days of the Huset’s 50. All three nights are hosted by Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., before Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., showcases the famed AGCO Jackson Nationals June 24-26.

The final five nights of THE SHOWDOWN are World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series races with a total purse exceeding $500,000. Additionally, if a driver is able to win the final night of the Huset’s 50 and the AGCO Jackson Nationals he or she will bring home a whopping $180,000.

“I’m really looking forward to David coming on board with our team for 2021 and getting back to a full-time World of Outlaws schedule,” Quiring said. “I feel we have built a top-tier team to compete at the highest level.

“I’m super excited about the acquisition of Huset’s Speedway. Our team has put together an extremely entertaining schedule for both Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex for 2021 that race fans won’t want to miss.”

Gravel was recently selected as the Big Game Motorsports driver and the team will return to full-time status with the World of Outlaws this year.

“I’m looking forward to this relationship with Tod and everyone in his camp,” he said. “We’ve been in talks for years and finally got to make it happen. It’s time to go and get racing again.”

Gravel also noted his excitement when looking ahead at an ambitious summer, particularly at the events at Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex.

“2020 was supposed to be an extremely exciting year for sprint car racing,” he said. “With the coronavirus we got that taken from us. I am looking forward to the big things we are going to accomplish in 2021. With Tod building the AGCO Jackson Nationals and now turning Huset’s into part of that is great. It should be a record year for sprint car racing with the record purses we’ll have.”

The season begins Feb. 3-7 when Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla., hosts the 50th annual DIRTcar Nationals. The first two nights are Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions races and the final three are with the World of Outlaws.

Feb. 3-7 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla., for the 50 th annual DIRTcar Nationals

