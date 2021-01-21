All Stars partner with Sugarlands Shine and Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts through Georgia and Florida

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Indiana (January 21, 2021) – The previously scheduled All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 swing through Georgia and Florida just got a makeover, as the six-race campaign to Screven Motor Speedway, East Bay Raceway Park and Volusia Speedway Park has officially transformed into the Sugarlands Shine Southern Tour presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts. The six-race agenda will kick-off on Friday evening, January 29, with a visit to the Screven Motor Speedway in Sylvania, Georgia.

“We are incredibly excited to have Sugarlands Shine and Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts join us for our six races through Georgia and Florida. Their support will heighten our ambitious start to the new year, ” said Tony Stewart, All Star Circuit of Champions owner. “We look forward to these new beginnings with Sugarlands Shine and we hope to continue this relationship long into the future. Cindy Elliott of Elliotts’ Custom Trailers and Carts has been a great supporter of not only the All Stars, but sprint car racing in general, so we are proud to continue that relationship in 2021.”

Sugarlands Distilling Company, located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is a craft-distillery producing award-winning moonshine, rum, cream liqueurs and rye whiskey. The “World’s Top-Rated Distillery Experience” offers authentic spirits tastings and first-class entertainment for shine-sipping enthusiasts from coast to coast at their unique barn-house location.

In addition to becoming the title sponsor of the inaugural Sugarlands Shine Southern Tour presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, Sugarlands Shine will also present a nightly contingency award to the driver who leads lap 21 of the respective All Star feature; the Lap 21 contingency will be awarded during the entire 2021 All Star season.

“Moonshine and the sport of racing have a long-standing history with one another. This partnership is a reflection of that shared connection between fans of shine and fans of the All Star Circuit of Champions,” said Patrick Sullivan, chief sales officer at Sugarlands Distilling Co. “Sugarlands Shine will continue to honor these roots by supporting the All Star Circuit of Champions with the Sugarlands Shine Southern Tour.”

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, a premier authorized dealer of inTech, United, Featherlite, ATC, Legend, Alumitech, and Haulmark trailers, as well as EZ Go golf carts, has been serving the greater Warsaw, Indiana-area, as well as customers from across the US, since 1997. Their support of “America’s Series” stems multiple seasons, most recently sponsoring one of two All Star dashes in 2020.

“We’re excited to continue and grow our partnership with the All Star Circuit of Champions by becoming affiliated with the Southern Tour,” said Cindy Elliott, owner of Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts. “We’ve had the privilege of sharing a great experience with the All Star drivers, teams, and officials for several years and we are excited to be back on board for the 2021 season.”

Chasing a total winner’s share equaling $42,000, the traveling All Stars will launch their 2021 Southern Tour with a two-day pit stop at Screven Motor Speedway in Sylvania, Georgia, on Friday and Saturday, January 29-30. The two-day Winter Freeze, featuring Tony Stewart’s All Stars for the first time since 2012, will be the richest two days of the inaugural Southern Tour awarding a total winner’s share equaling $18,000; $8,000 on Friday and $10,000 on Saturday.

After a designated travel day on Sunday, January 31, the All Stars will resume their trek through the South with a visit to the Sunshine State, this time invading East Bay Raceway Park just south of Tampa, Florida, on Monday and Tuesday, February 1-2. Right in the heart of their annual Winternationals schedule, the East Bay doubleheader will award back-to-back $6,000 top prizes.

A two and a half hour jaunt northeast will lead the All Stars from Tampa to Barberville where the Series will continue their Southern Tour campaign with a two-day stint at Volusia Speedway Park on Wednesday and Thursday, February 3-4. Continuing a longstanding tradition of All Star action opening the five-day sprint car segment of Volusia’s DIRTcar Nationals, the midweek appearance will award another pair of $6,000 top prizes.

For those who can not make the journey to Florida for the seven-day/six-race All Star blitz, FloRacing, the official media partner and live broadcast provider of the All Star Circuit of Champions has you covered. Each and every event on the 2021 All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule will be broadcast live exclusively at www.floracing.com. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit www.floracing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To check out exclusive content, visit https://bit.ly/2XR863e.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.

Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ mission is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

About Sugarlands Distilling Company:

Sugarlands Distilling Company, located in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is a craft-distillery producing award-winning moonshine, rum, cream liqueurs and rye whiskey. Nearly 1 million people visit Sugarlands’ downtown Gatlinburg distillery annually, and over 25,000 visitors have rated the distillery a five-star experience on Trip Advisor ranking it as the ‘#1 Thing to do in Gatlinburg’ as well as the ‘World’s Top-Rated Distillery Experience.’

Sugarlands distributes their award-winning line of spirits in 32 states nationwide, and their spirits are available for home delivery via Reserve Bar. Sugarlands hand-crafted cocktails can be sipped on in restaurants, bars and festivals across the country as well as on the Back Porch located at the downtown Gatlinburg, Tenn., distillery.

Since 2018, Sugarlands has entered partnerships with country music superstar Cole Swindell, the Atlanta Braves, baseball Hall-of-Famer and former Braves player, Chipper Jones, and Bristol Motor Speedway. In October 2018, Sugarlands announced its historic partnership with NASCAR as the official moonshine of NASCAR. Sugarlands Shine is also the official moonshine of Talladega Superspeedway, where they are the title partner of the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Trucks Series fall race, the Sugarlands Shine 250.

Sugarlands Distilling Co. believes giving back to the community is of the utmost importance. Since 2014, Sugarlands Distilling Company has donated over $675,000 to nonprofits across the country through their giveback program, MoonShare. Each month, Sugarlands sheds light on a different nonprofit organization and helps these organizations positively influence their communities through grants, fundraisers and donations. For more information, please visit www.sugarlands.com

About Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts:

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts is an authorized inTech Trailer, United, Featherlite, ATC, Legend, Alumitech, Haulmark, and EZ Go dealership serving the greater Warsaw, Indiana-area. We are proud to carry a large selection of new and pre-owned inventory. When you are ready to invest in a new trailer, our friendly and knowledgeable sales, financing, service, and parts departments are prepared to make sure your experience is outstanding. To learn more, visit Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts online at www.elliottscustomtrailers.com, or call 800-766-1886.