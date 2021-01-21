Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing Announces 2021 Partner Line-Up

From Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (Jan. 20, 2021) – With the 2021 season commencing later this week, Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing (TSR) is pleased to announce its 2021 partner line-up and unveil all-new looks for 10-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series (WoO) champion, Donny Schatz, as well as team owner and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Tony Stewart. The pair, each kicking-off their respective campaigns with Arizona Speedway’s Wild Wing Shootout on January 21-24, will put into practice highly-competitive agendas during the new year, as Donny Schatz will chase an 11th WoO Series championship, and Tony Stewart will battle head-to-head with the nation’s finest in “true outlaw” fashion.



Rush Truck Centers, the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry, will once again be a primary partner on Tony Stewart’s familiar No. 14, also fueling Donny Schatz’ championship-proven No. 15. Rush Truck Centers is the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, boasting more than 100 dealership locations in 22 states.

Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers with over 4,800 locations across North America, will also be a primary partner on Stewart’s winged sprint car.

Working together to surpass an impressive 2019 win total for Stewart that equaled ten victories across 410c.i. and 360c.i. competition, the Rush Truck Centers/Advance Auto Parts No. 14 team will spend time with multiple sanctioning bodies in 2021 including the All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC), American Sprint Car Series (ASCS), United Sprint Car Series (USCS), IRA Outlaw Sprint Series (IRA), and the Midwest Open Wheel Association (MOWA).

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing again in 2021 and to have the Rush Truck Centers brand on the winged sprint car entries of Tony Stewart and Donny Schatz,” said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Rush Enterprises, Inc. “Just like the drive our employees and customers possess, the TSR teams embody that same determination for success. We look forward to seeing Tony and Donny carry the Rush Truck Centers brand into victory lanes around the country in 2021.”

For a second consecutive season, Carquest, an American automotive parts distribution network owned and operated by Advance Auto Parts through independent retailers, will support Fargo, North Dakota’s Donny Schatz as a primary partner setting aim on success from coast-to-coast in 2021 and ultimately a WoO championship.

“Teaming up with champions and fan favorites like Tony Stewart and Donny Schatz is a tremendous opportunity for our brands,” said Junior Word, Division President, Carquest North America. “We are proud to be part of the incredibly successful program that Tony has established while reaching our customers and sprint car fans across the nation. On behalf of our entire team, we look forward to cheering Tony Stewart Racing to many victories in 2021.”

In addition to Carquest, Ford Performance, the official engine provider for TSR, will also return as a primary partner on Schatz’ No. 15. Owned and operated by the Ford Motor Company and headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., Ford Performance is responsible for the brand’s major racing operations globally as well as overseeing the development of Ford’s racing engines.

The 2021 season will see TSR continue its assistance in developing and perfecting Ford Performance’s 410c.i. engine, the FPS 410. In 2020, Ford Performance helped power Schatz to five WoO victories, ending the season third in the Series championship standings. Of Schatz’s five victories two awarded major paydays including a $75,000 check during Schatz’ sixth National Open title at Williams Grove Speedway. A win during Lernerville Speedway’s historic Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup scored Schatz $25,000; the seventh Silver Cup win of Schatz’ career.

Tony Stewart earned FPS 410’s first sprint car victory during IRA action at Plymouth Dirt Track in August of 2019. The 2021 season will be Schatz’s 25th as a full-time WoO competitor and his No. 15 entry will also carry and Ford’s Iconic Silver color to help commemorate the anniversary.

“We’re looking forward to taking what we learned about the FPS 410 engine last year and capitalize on the strong teamwork we developed to make 2021 even better,” said Christian Hertrich, Motorsports Powertrain Supervisor, Ford Performance. “Our goal is to introduce significant hardware updates that will ultimately provide Donny and Tony with a winning package, and the way we plan to do that is by optimizing the use of our Ford Performance analytical tools and testing facilities at both Ford Motor Company and Shaver Specialties throughout the season.”

Continuing an 11-year relationship with the Brownsburg, Ind. based motorsports operation, Curb-Agajanian Racing will again partner with TSR as a co-entrant for both Stewart and Schatz. Partnering in 2010 for the first time, Curb-Agajanian Racing, Curb Records and TSR own a longstanding tradition of monumental success, acquiring not only victories but six Knoxville Nationals championships and six World of Outlaws championships.

“Everyone at Curb Records is very excited about continuing our long, successful relationship with Tony Stewart and Donny Schatz,” said Mike Curb, Founder and Owner of Curb Records. “This has been an amazing partnership and we look forward to another history-making season.”

On board for a fourth season at TSR is Sage Fruit, the sales and marketing firm for four grower/packer/shippers of Northwest Tree Fruits, as well as an entity that oversees the farming of several thousand acres of orchards throughout Washington and Oregon, will return in 2021 as a major partner for Tony Stewart and Donny Schatz.

For three generations, Sage Fruit has been delivering the best apples, pears and cherries to consumers from coast-to-coast. To locate Sage Fruit in your area, visit https://www.sagefruit.com/store-locator/.

“With 2020 behind us, we look forward to things getting back to some sense of normalcy in 2021. We look forward to seeing more fans in the stands, more B2B opportunities, Etc.,” said Chuck Sinks, President of Sales and Marketing for Sage Fruit. “We are proud to once again be partnering with the entire Tony Stewart Racing team (TSR), including both the #14 and #15 cars and crews. The Sage Fruit Company has been a long-term supporter of Sprint Car racing and this season will be no exception to our long-term goals of winning and excellence. TSR and Sage Fruit share the same passion and has helped us to create a mutual successful partnership.”

Working to expand its Shield Health Protection Product line as well as its body cameras for active law enforcement, Lenexa, Kansas’ Digital Ally will also return to TSR as a major partner for the 2021 season. Specializing in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and analytic software on the market, Digital Ally will celebrate two years as a TSR partner in 2021, already helping Donny Schatz earn an impressive 43 WoO top-ten finishes in 54 appearances in 2020.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with Tony Stewart Racing as we begin the 2021 season,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “Tony’s team has been a valuable partner for our ShieldTM Health Protection Product line that includes safe disinfectants/sanitizers, temperature-screening devices, and PPE supplies. As important our affiliation with Tony Stewart Racing continues to bring increased attention to the critical importance of body cameras for law enforcement. Digital Ally is in a great position to answer the call in providing effective and safe products where and when they’re needed the most.”

Each helping TSR during their quest to find success during the new year, Absolute Automation & Security, empowering clients by integrating technology into their lives with customized automation and security systems that add efficiency, convenience, and peace of mind, and Hunt Brothers Pizza, the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry with over 7,800 locations, will each return to TSR as essential partners for the 2021 season.

Stewart and Schatz will commence the upcoming season with Wild Wing Shootout competition at Arizona Speedway in Queen Creek, Ariz., on Friday through Sunday, Jan 22-24. The Wild Wing Shootout will kick-off with an open practice session on Thursday, Jan. 21.

For those who cannot make the journey to the Grand Canyon State for the four-day, three-race Wild Wing Shootout, FloRacing will be on hand to bring complete coverage of the event in the form of a live broadcast. For more information, please visit FloRacing online at www.floracing.com.

For details pertaining to Arizona Speedway’s Wild Wing Shootout, such as a schedule of events, gate times, and ticket prices, please visit www.wildwingshootout.com.

