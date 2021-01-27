Ballou Motorsports to Move Forward with Robert Ballou in ’21

PETERSEN MEDIA

Fresh off of a 2020 season that was plagued by his rehab efforts as well as the Covid-19 pandemic, Robert Ballou is healthy and ready to attack 2021 as he will return to the USAC National Sprint Car Series fulltime, and supplement his schedule with winged 410ci races after spending time running with the PA Posse in 2020.

“It feels good to be healthy heading into a season,” Robert Ballou said. “I have been fortunate to have some great doctors put me back together, and after one final surgery this Winter, I can’t wait to get to Florida and get this season underway.”

While Ballou is ready to go, he does site that he has sponsorship opportunities available for the full slate of USAC events, as well as a projected 20-events in his winged car.

“I have had some great people behind me over the years, but unfortunately circumstances have arisen and some of these places were forced to close, or simply are unable to sponsor racecars in 2021,” Ballou said. “I am hopeful to acquire a few new partners for the season ahead and make another run at a USAC Championship.”

Typically known to keep a low profile both on and off the track, Ballou Motorsports does have a noteworthy resume that boasts some impressive accolades that are marketable though he hopes to add to those accolades in the season ahead.

With a 2015 Series Championship to his credit to go along with the 2015 Indiana Sprint Week Title, Ballou has won numerous races over the years, and looks to get back to those winning ways in 2021 with a clean bill of health.

“It’s been a tough last few years,” Ballou said. “Since 2016 it has been very up and down, from injuries to team turnover, to some equipment changes, but I am really excited for the season ahead.”

Robert Ballou would like to thank Suburban Subaru, Deaton’s Waterfront Service, Rossie Feed and Grain, Berks Western Telecom, Inc., Jamie Davidson Scrap Metal, Hinchman Indy, Don Ott Racing Engines, Manvel Motorsports, Olson Custom Design, Konnected Clothing, Hooker Harness, Indy Race Parts, Hoosier Tire, Schoenfeld Headers, ISC Racers Tape, Chalk Racing Products, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Saldana Racing Products, Moose Blocks, Inc., JE Pistons, AO Designs, Abreu Vineyards, and Arai Helmets for their support.

ON TAP: Ballou will kick 2021 off with USAC National Sprint Car Series February 11th-13th at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, FL.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-0, Wins- 0 Top 5’s- 0, Top-10’s- 0

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with ‘The Mad Man’ by following him on Twitter @RoberBallou81, liking https://www.facebook.com/robertballoumotorsports/, or by clicking over to www.balloumotorsports.com.