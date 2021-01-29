ASCS Elite North Non-Wing And New Great Plains Tour Revealed

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (January 28, 2021) Setting sights on their second season under the ASCS banner, the Elite North Non-Wing Series will encompass 12 dates across Colorado and will work with the newly formed ASCS Elite Great Plains Non-Wing Series that brings eight events to Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

“It’s a good thing they’ve set up for the area. With the tracks being so far apart, it’s nothing for races to be six to ten hours away from each other when you start talking about crossing state lines, so this way, it gives the drivers further north something to run for and gives the option to travel if they want too,” stated ASCS Scheduling Coordinator, Terry Mattox.

Both tours will have their own separate point fund, with a two-day weekend at Phillips County and I-76 Speedway in Colorado bringing everyone together on Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19.

Looking at the ASCS Elite North Non-Wing lineup, the season runs from April through September with dates at four Colorado ovals. Calhan’s El Paso County Raceway will see the bulk of the shows with seven. I-76 Speedway in Fort Morgan is set for a trio of nights with Phillips County Raceway in Holyoke and Pueblo Speedway in Pueblo each with a single night.

Moving up to the ASCS Elite Great Plains, Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City, S.D. will open the 2021 slate on June 11 with partner track, Gillette Thunder Speedway in Gillette, Wy. following on June 12. Moving to Casper Speedway the following night, the tour’s combined showing with the ASCS Elite North will be the next event. Independence Day Weekend at Sweetwater Speedway in Rock Springs, Wy. on July 3 and July 4 gives way to the tour’s final show at Lincoln County Raceway in North Platte, Neb. on July 17.

Both tours are under the supervision of Jeremy Lovelady who can be reached with questions about scheduling, rules, and procedure at (806) 676-2992.

2021 ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Lineup:

4/24/2021-El Paso County Raceway (Calhan, CO)

5/22/2021-El Paso County Raceway (Calhan, CO)

6/18/2021-Phillips County Raceway (Holyoke, CO)

6/19/2021-I-76 Speedway (Fort Morgan, CO)

6/26/2021-El Paso County Raceway (Calhan, CO)

7/24/2021-El Paso County Raceway (Calhan, CO)

7/31/2021-I-76 Speedway (Fort Morgan, CO)

8/21/2021-I-76 Speedway (Fort Morgan, CO)

8/28/2021-El Paso County Raceway (Calhan, CO)

9/4/2021-Pueblo Speedway (Pueblo, CO)

9/11/2021-El Paso County Raceway (Calhan, CO)

9/25/2021-El Paso County Raceway (Calhan, CO)

**Subject to change without notice.

2021 ASCS Elite Great Plain Non-Wing Series Lineup:

6/11/2021-Black Hills Speedway (Rapid City, SD)

6/12/2021-Gillette Thunder Speedway (Gillette, WY)

6/13/2021-Casper Speedway (Casper, WY)

6/18/2021-Phillips County Raceway (Holyoke, CO)

6/19/2021-I-76 Speedway (Fort Morgan, CO)

7/3/2021-Sweetwater Speedway (Rock Springs, WY)

7/4/2021-Sweetwater Speedway (Rock Springs, WY)

7/17/2021-Lincoln County Raceway (North Platte, NE)

**Subject to change without notice.