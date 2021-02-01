$150,000+ USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour “Winter Heat” Series

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – January 30, 2021 – The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars are set to kick off their 2021 and 25th Silver Anniversary racing season with the 4th annual USCS Winter Heat mini-series that consists of twelve races at seven different venues in four Southern states from Friday, February 5th through Saturday, March 20th. The 12-race mini-series will include stops at seven different tracks including four tracks that return from the 2018 inaugural Winter Heat Series schedule of six races. This season the USCS Winter Heat Series schedule expands with two new venues for the USCS Winter Heat Series.

The USCS 2021 sprint car season opener and the USCS Winter Heat Rounds #1 and #2 take the green at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston Florida for two full nights of winged sprint action at the Southern Most Dirt Track in the USA on Friday and Saturday, February 5th and 6th. After a weekend off, the cars and stars of the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters fire back into action at the friendly confines of Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida with two big nights of action on Friday and Saturday, February 19th and 20th in USCS Winter Heat Rounds #3 and #4. The USCS sprint cars join the www.RockAuto.com USCS 600 Sprint Car Series winged micros plus the Powri Outlaw region Midgets and several of the track’s stock car and Late Model divisions on the action-packed racing card for the USCS Battle at the Beach Winter Nationals 2021.

On the following weekend racers and fans alike can follow the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters North and West again into the state of Mississippi to two of the series favorite venues. On Friday, February 26th, the series competes in the USCS Winter Heat Series Round #5 at Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Mississippi as headliners of the 4th annual Hub City 100 event. The USCS Outlaw Modified Series refires with their season opener at Hattiesburg Speedway the same night. Two of the top entries are NASCAR veteran driver and dirt legend Ken Schrader and the 2017 USCS Outlaw Modified Series Champion, Hunter Wilbanks. For track info please visit www.hattiesburgspeedway.net

On the second night in the state of Mississippi, the series invades the 3/8-mile Magnolia Motor Speedway for the 13th Annual “Frostbuster 150” season-opener to compete on the “Black Ice” surface of “The Mag”. The Magnolia Motor Speedway weekly sanctioned Crate Racin’ USA divisions plus the track’s Factory Stock and the Hot Shot divisions will join the action as well. The newly re-fired USCS Outlaw Modified Series will also see action in their season-opener weekend double-header that includes the USCS event at the Mag as well.

The first weekend of March see’s the 2021 USCS Winter Heat Series presented by Engler Machine and Tool United Sprint Car Series winged sprint cars at the high-banked and high-speed 1/3-mile oval at Chatham Speedway in Chatham, Louisiana for two full nights of action featuring a full racing program of winged sprint car racing action on Friday and Saturday, March 5th and 6th in the Bayou State Sprint Car Nationals and Winter Heat mini-series Rounds #7 and #8. The USCS Outlaw Modified division joins the USCS sprint cars to make a high-powered USCS double-header. NASCAR Veteran and dirt track legend Ken Schrader is already on the entry list in the modified division to chase the top prizes of $1000 to win on Friday night and $2000 to win Saturday night in that division. It will be Ken Schrader’s first-ever visit to Jerry and Cathy Hobson’s speed plant located just South of Monroe, Louisiana. For track info please visit www.chathamspeedway.com

On the second weekend of March the series will stop at the friendly and familiar confines of North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, Alabama for Rounds # 9 and #10 of the 4th Annual USCS Shoals Shootout at the 3/8-mile Alabama red clay oval on both Friday and Saturday nights, March 12th and 13th with two-full nights of USCS winged sprint car action plus the track’s weekly Late Model, Modified and Stock Car divisions in two complete action-packed racing cards including feature races. A great field of USCS winged sprint cars are expected to assemble for this event.

The inaugural Shoals Shootout at NAS saw Byhalia, Mississippi driver Dale Howard best 3-time NASCAR Champion Tony Stewart and a host of USCS Mid-South and USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National sprint car talent in a barn-burner of an event that saw one of the largest crowd’s in track history wait out a three-hour rain delay to witness the event that also saw past World of Outlaws Champion and Outlaw sprint car legendary driver, Sammy Swindell from Germantown, Tennessee make his first-ever appearance with a top five finish at the historic track as well for the event. For track info please visit www.northalabamaspeedway.com

The 2021 USCS Winter Heat Series presented by Engler Machine and Tool will close out the 12-race mini-series of events with Rounds #11 and #12 at the newly and completely re-modeled Deep South Speedway in Loxley, Alabama on Friday and Saturday, March 19th and 20th. The two full-nights of action will see the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars contest a full racing card including features on both Friday and Saturday nights over the 3/8 mile South Alabama clay oval. Also on the racing card both nights will be a number of the track’s weekly racing divisions for their 2021 season opening event. For track info please visit @deepsouthspeed on Facebook

The 4th Annual USCS Winter Heat Series events are expected to draw some of the top 360-winged-sprint car drivers from across the Nation from at least ten states seeking the warmer climates for the earliest winged-360 sprint car racing of the 2021 season. The USCS Winter Heat Series presented by Engler Machine and Tool offers nearly two-full months of racing opportunities for 360- winged sprint car teams.

The United Sprint Car Series Winter Heat portion of the 12 events will give drivers an opportunity to pick up their share of the nearly $150,000 in posted cash prize winnings plus contingency awards during the mini-series schedule. Each event will give a driver who can sweep the weekend’s elements at least $4,000 in cash plus contingencies including a win in Friday night’s preliminary USCS sprint car main event and by also arriving first in the www.rockauto.com USCS Victory Lane after Saturday night’s Championship final at each track as well.

Please stay tuned for the full details for the 12 events over the next couple of weeks. For USCS Sprint Car rules and schedule information, please, visit the USCS series Official website located at www.uscsracing.com You may also find current info at the USCS Racing Facebook page. On Twitter the series is located @uscsracing Please also please like and follow our page if you haven’t already. The USCS phone number is 770-865-6097.