Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Moves To Dual Streaming Platform In 2021

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (February 9, 2021) The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is gearing up for its 30th season of competition, and with the start of the 2021 run to the National Tour Championship comes a change in broadcast viewing options to a dual streaming platform.

The official streaming services of the American Sprint Car Series since 2009, Racinboys.com will continue to offer their subscribers live video coverage of the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network with their broadcast now being co-streamed on FloRacing.com.

“When the announcement was made about the Tulsa Shootout, Chili Bowl, and ASCS all being on FloRacing.com this year, we had a lot of questions about RacinBoys and their involvement. A lot of people subscribe to Racinboys.com and we want to make sure that everyone knows that Scott [Traylor] and his team are not going anywhere,” explained ASCS National Director, Matt Ward.

“When Emmett [Hahn] was working this deal with Flo, he wanted to make sure they worked with Scott to where everyone could exist. Where no one was getting shut out, and fans were not having to scramble and pay for yet another streaming service.”

Founded in 2006, FloSports currently streams over 25 disciplines. From Basketball and Baseball to Wrestling and Mixed Martial Arts, the brand expanded into Motorsports in 2017 with the launch of FloRacing.com. Their first live event took place on March 9, 2017, at the 2nd Annual Pro Circuit Open presented by Kawasaki in Tampa, Fla.

Joining tours like the United States Auto Club (USAC), All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC), and Interstate Racing Association (IRA) as the latest major Sprint Car sanctioning body to join the FloRacing.com family, fans will be able to enjoy all these events along with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network under the same subscription.

FloRacing.com offers annual subscriptions at $150 per year, a great value with over 1,000 motorsports events streamed live each year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

Fans who currently subscribe to the Racinboys.com platform will also receive expanded coverage of ASCS Regional events, with nearly all Regional Tours covered throughout the 2021 season along with select tracks, and other sanctioning bodies like the Lucas Oil NOW600 series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division.

For more information on FloRacing, log onto http://www.floracing.com. For more information on RacinBoys, you can find it on http://www.racinboys.com. Select events during the 2021 season will be featured on MAVTV Plus and may be excluded from FloRacing and RacinBoys platforms.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).