SUN PRAIRIE, WI (February 17, 2021) — SLS Promotions and Hans Lein announced on Wednesday that they will not be taking over promotion of Angell Park Speedway for the 2021 season.

SLS Promotions cited unforeseen circumstances in relation to alcohol licensing requirements with local government officials as the reasoning for stepping away from the partnership.

TJSlideways.com will have more on this story as it develops.