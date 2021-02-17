Lincoln Icebreaker Pushed to February 27

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA – The Icebreaker 30 scheduled for Saturday February 20th at Lincoln Speedway has been postponed due to extreme winter weather. The Icebreaker will now take place on Saturday February 27th once again featuring the winged 410 sprint cars.

With low temperatures and snow already on the ground with more snow forecasted for later in the week, Lincoln Speedway officials had no choice other than the reschedule their traditional early season opening day.

Racing during the February 27th date will take place at 2:00 p.m. EST.