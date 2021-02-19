USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour sprint cars invade Southern Raceway this Saturday and Sunday

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – February 18, 2021 – Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida will host two of its most exciting and certainly most high-speed events of 2021 for their season opener this coming weekend on Saturday at 5:30pm and Sunday at 2:00pm when, the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars return to the high banked one-third mile clay oval to contest rounds #3 and #4 of the 2021 version of the 12-race USCS Winter Heat Series presented by Engler Machine and Tool. The 700 horsepower, 120 mile per hour USCS winged sprint cars will headline two big events that also feature the www.RockAuto.com USCS Mini Sprints and for the first time at the track, the Outlaw Midget Series non-wing midget cars join the two USCS open wheeled racing divisions. For those who can’t make it to the speedway to witness it live, Just Dirt Video Productions will LIVE STREAM both events on a pay-per-view basis. For all details about how to join in LIVE on Just Dirt Productions please just follow the link below and plan your watch party!

https://iframe.dacast.com/b/118195/p/27298

The event will be race numbers three and four on the 66-event 25th Anniversary USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour 2021 schedule. The event is expected to draw some of the top winged-sprint car drivers from across the Nation from at least ten (10) states. Those include at least four past Southern Raceway sprint car winners including the 13-time USCS National champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee, The Nation’s 2020 360-winged-sprint car feature winner, Mark Smith from Sunbury, Pennsylvania, plus 2020 USCS Mid-South regional series Champion and six-time 2020 USCS feature winner, Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi and Kyle Amerson from Matthews, Alabama who have all won at the track. Also entered is 16-year-old 2020 USCS Rookie of the Year, Connor Leoffler from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, who was a three-time USCS feature winner in 2020 and captured the USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series title, which Southern Raceway is part of.

Fans attending the 2021and 3rd annual USCS Battle at the Beach Winter Nationals at Southern Raceway on Saturday evening at 5:30pm will be treated to a full program of USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint car racing plus support divisions such as the previously mentioned plus the Late Model Sportsman, Outlaw Midget Series, Street Stock, Pure Stock, and Bomber classes.

On Sunday afternoon the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour sprint cars are joined once again by the www.RockAuto.com USCS Mini Sprints and the Outlaw Midget Series plus the Vintage race cars, the Stinger FWD division and the Slingshot divisions. All of this promises to make for two exciting days of action-packed Family entertainment.

To repeat, if you can't be there LIVE! The next best thing is to join the JUST Dirt Productions coverage of the LIVE STREAM of each days events.

Southern Raceway is located at 9359 Nichols Lake Rd, Milton, Florida 32583.The track race day telephone number is 850-623-2333. For event info please visit the Southern Raceway Facebook page. The USCS series Official website is located at www.uscsracing.com and /or the USCS Racing Facebook page. The USCS phone number is 770-865-6097.