RacinBoys Partners With Midwest Wingless Racing Association to Live Stream Races in 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Feb. 20, 2021) – The RacinBoys Broadcasting Network has partnered with the upstart Midwest Wingless Racing Association to live stream most of its 2021 racing schedule.

The non-wing sprint car series has a slate of approximately 20 races at a dozen tracks throughout the Midwest and the RacinBoys Broadcasting Network plans to offer live video from almost all of the events.

“We’re really looking forward to working with Raul (Ramirez) and everyone with the Midwest Wingless Racing Association, and we appreciate FloRacing and USAC for allowing us to offer these broadcasts,” RacinBoys Co-Founder Scott Traylor said. “The series has grown leaps and bounds. It has showcased a great car count from the start and we’re excited to see the M.W.R.A. take another step forward in 2021.”

Ramirez founded the series last year and it was a success from the start.

“I think our average car count was in the mid-20s,” he said. “The Rookie of the Year Award came down to the final race of the year as well as the championship. Wyatt Burks and Don Droud Jr. ended up tied with Wyatt ultimately winning because he had more wins. It was down to the wire and we expect the same high level of competition in 2021.

“We’re excited for an amazing partnership with RacinBoys. This is a great opportunity for our series, competitors and the tracks. It’s good exposure regionally and nationally.”

The season is scheduled to start on April 17 at Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb., for the Ray Cooley Memorial. Each race will kick off with M.W.R.A. Race Day Live, which is a pre-race broadcast hosted by Ray Cunningham on the series’ Facebook page.

The Midwest Wingless Racing Association is the latest in a string of series aligning with the RacinBoys Broadcasting Network for live streams. In addition to the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour events that will be co-streamed with FloRacing, fans can watch Oil Capital Racing Series, Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series and various ASCS regional races via a RacinBoys All Access subscription.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and numerous other series throughout the Midwest. It also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription.

RacinBoys also plans on being available via several streaming options this spring. Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Android TV will all offer a RacinBoys app in the coming months.

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .