Thunderbowl Raceway Adds USAC/CRA Program March 26-27

From Gary Thomas

TULARE, CA – (February 24, 2021) – The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is pleased to announce that it has scheduled a new event for the weekend previously occupied by the World of Outlaws on March 26th and 27th.

It was revealed recently that the complete West Coast swing for the World of Outlaws in March and April was canceled due to ongoing COVID regulations at several facilities.

Thunderbowl Raceway is excited however, to now welcome in the USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars on both Friday and Saturday March 26th and 27th. Joining USAC/CRA each night will be the Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars. The Van De Pol Western RaceSaver Sprints will also be part of the action on opening night.

“We are certainly delighted to find an event to help replace the World of Outlaws date next month,” commented Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway Promoter Steve Faria. “The USAC/CRA 410s are always an exciting show and having the Kings of Thunder Winged 360s as a compliment both nights will give the everyone the best of both worlds. I know all the Central Valley teams are hungry for racing and we look forward to offering that in March.”

The next event slated for the Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway will be a night of high-octane competition on Friday March 12th featuring the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by MAVTV Motorsports Network. Upwards of 50 Winged 360 Sprint Cars are anticipated to fill the pit area that night. Stay tuned for updates regarding all upcoming shows at the Tulare County Fairgrounds facility.

Special thanks to Steve Faria with System 1 Filters and all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, Western Metal Company, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

For more info on Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway visit www.thunderbowlraceway.com and like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tularethunderbowlraceway

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds.

Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway 2021 Schedule

Friday March 12: Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by MAVTV Motorsports Network

Friday March 26: USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars, Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Western RaceSaver Sprints

Saturday March 27: USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars and Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Saturday April 17: USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars, USAC Western States Midgets and Western RaceSaver Sprints

Saturday May 1: California IMCA Speedweek (Kris Mancebo Memorial)

Saturday May 15: King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series, Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Legends of Kearney Bowl (Peter Murphy Classic Night Two)

Thursday May 27: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Friday May 28: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Saturday May 29: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Saturday June 12: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars and USAC Western States Midgets (Chris and Brian Faria Memorial)

Thursday October 21: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 28 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Friday October 22: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 28 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Saturday October 23: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 28 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Friday November 12: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSaver Sprints and Mini Stocks