AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car season opens Friday, Saturday at Red Dirt Raceway

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (March 1, 2021) – This weekends AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car season opener at Red Dirt Raceway marks the beginning of a new era for sprint car racing and the Oil Capital Racing Series.

Under the ownership of Kerry Gorby and co-promotor and Competition Director Terry Mattox, the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series begins its 20th season with the addition of IMCA sanctioning and the inclusion of Racesaver 305 Sprint Cars along with the 360 2-barrel Sprint Cars that have been the mainstay of the series since 2002.

The 24-race schedule will award AmeriFlex / OCRS points at each event as well as IMCA Oklahoma and National points to those 305 drivers that carry a IMCA membership.

It all begins on Friday at Red Dirt Raceway. A complete show will be run paying $700 to win and $200 to start in the main event.

Saturday will also be a complete show paying $1,000 to win and $225 to start. Sunday is designated as a rain date if needed.

Drivers will draw for heat race starting positions each night and passing points will determine feature race starting positions.

For information on the complete racing lineup planned for Red Dirt Raceway visit their website at RedDirtRaceway.com.

What you need to know……

What: AmeriFlex / OCRS Sprint Car Event #1

When: Friday, 7 p.m. Hot laps 6:10.

Where: Red Dirt Raceway, 990871 S. HWY 18, Meeker, Okla.

What: AmeriFlex / OCRS Sprint Car Event #2

When: Saturday, 4 p.m., Hot laps 3:10.

Where: Red Dirt Raceway, 990871 S. HWY 18, Meeker, Okla.

Rain Date: Sunday.

Mufflers are not required.

OCRS Website: OCRSRacing.net

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories Website: AmeriFlexHose.com

Red Dirt Raceway website: RedDirtRaceway.com

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the AmeriFlex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, Ameri-Flex will strive to fill your needs. AmeriFlex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. Ameri-Flex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

AmeriFlex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.ameriflexhose.com