Oswego Speedway Accelerates Preparation for 2021; Early Start to 70th Anniversary Season Begins Saturday, May 8

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (March 4, 2021) – As a year and a half long offseason filled with uncertainty finally makes its way out the door, Oswego Speedway has kicked preparation for its 70th Anniversary season into high gear amidst the loosening of State COVID-19 restrictions.

After losing the entire 2020 season due to the pandemic, Oswego Speedway management has put together what is perhaps the most diverse, and certainly the most aggressive schedule of this decade, headlined by two Classic Weekends and appearances by ten different divisions.

“It has been a long couple of winters, and we’re very excited to begin preparation for what will be a huge 2021 season,” said track owner John Torrese. “We have what we think is one of our best schedules in a long time and really look forward to seeing cars on the race track and fans back in the grandstands.”

The Speedway’s 70th Anniversary Celebration begins on Saturday, May 8, marking the earliest start to an Oswego Speedway season since 2012.

Back to back championship events for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds on the 8th and 15th of May will allow competitors to ‘knock the rust off’ prior to the rescheduled 64th Budweiser Classic Weekend slated for May 27 to 29.

Classic Weekend 64 Open Practice will be held Thursday, May 27, with ‘Pole Day’ time trials for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers penciled in for Friday, May 28.

Headlining Friday’s program is the 50-lap Season Opening event for the Sunoco New York Super Stock Tour, as well as the debut of the new ‘New York State Compact Championship,’ which will hold its inaugural event at the Oswego Speedway.

To cap off Memorial Day Weekend, the 64th running of the Budweiser International Classic 200 for Novelis Supermodifieds, 29th running of the Bud Classic 75 for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and 3rd running of the Classic 50 for J&S Paving 350 Supers will all go green on Saturday, May 29.

The conclusion to Classic Weekend 64; the 200-lap Classic for big block Supers, will take the green flag under the lights.

Following a week off post-Classic on the 5th of June, racing action in the first month of summer will open in an enormous way as June 12 marks the return of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour to the Steel Palace.

The June 12 event for the ground pounders; one of two appearances by the NASCAR tour in 2021, is being promoted by Josh Vanada of JDV Productions. Vanada is the former general manager of the Thompson Speedway.

JDV Productions and Oswego Speedway have paired the Novelis Supermodifieds with the Modifieds, and this show will serve as a full-points event for Supermodified teams.

June racing comes to a close with Twin 35’s for the Novelis Supermodifieds on Saturday the 19th, alongside a regular program for the Pathfinder Bank SBS and J&S Paving 350 Supers.

Saturday, June 26 will be reserved as an off week in observance of High School Graduation.

Things won’t slow down at all when July rolls around, with the summer schedule beginning in the form of a jam-packed, four division Independence Weekend Spectacular on Saturday, July 3.

Typically run on Memorial Day Weekend, the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supers and the 35-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS have been moved to July 4th Weekend in 2021 in order to accommodate Classic Weekend 64 at the end of May.

Joining the Supers and SBS on the July 3 bill will be a 30-lapper for the J&S Paving 350 Supers along with the rescheduled Sportsman Modified ‘Xtra Money Race,’ expected to draw in a full field of the best pavement Modified competitors in New York State.

Saturday, July 10 brings the traditional 50-lap ‘Summer Championship’ for drivers in the Novelis Supermodified division, while Pathfinder Bank SBS competitors will be squaring off in the Twin 20-lap features moved from August to July this year. The 350 Supers have the night off.

On Saturday, July 17, the 34th annual, $10,000 to win Mr. Novelis Supermodified, 29th annual, $1,500 to win Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a $2,000 to win special for 350 Supers take center stage in the third straight can’t miss, marquee event of the month.

Following a week off for Harborfest and the Sandusky Speedway Hy-Miler, the hits just keep on coming.

On the final day of July, the fan favorite King of Wings event makes its long awaited return on Saturday the 31st.

King of Wings X will be a co-sanctioned show between the ISMA Supermodifieds and Midwest Supermodified Series, ensuring the largest Winged Supermodified field Oswego Speedway has seen in many years.

Sticking with the ‘winged’ theme, the J&S Paving 350 Supermodified division will support the King of Wings 60-lapper.

The final month of the regular season fires off with ‘Retro Night’ on Saturday, August 7. A 45-lap Novelis Supermodified, 30-lap Pathfinder Bank SBS, and 25-lap J&S Paving 350 Super feature event are on the card.

Prior to the racing action, the 15th annual Oswego Speedway Old Timer’s Reunion will be held at Lighthouse Lanes adjacent to the Speedway.

Making their second appearance of the season, the Sunoco New York Super Stock Series will be back in town on Saturday, August 14 for their 30-lap ‘Classic tune-up’ show coupled with the second to last points event of the season for Novelis Supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank SBS.

Track Championship Night takes place Saturday, August 21, marking the regular season finales for Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers.

Finally, Budweiser Classic Weekend 65 will close the curtain on the 2021 asphalt season from Friday, September 3 to Sunday, September 5.

Just like the Spring Classic, the weekend will begin on Friday with ‘Pole Day’ time trials for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers.

After time trials, cars from the Sunoco New York Super Stock Series will pull pitside for their third and final 2021 appearance at Oswego Speedway.

Serving as the Friday ‘night cap’ is the big 75-lap, $4,000 to win Dave London Memorial for the fendered racers; one of, if not the highest paying Super Stock event in the country.

Classic Saturday will bring a bit of a changed feel in 2021.

Although still headlined by the 150-lap Classic for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, it is the supporting card that will differ with the return of the NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lites for the first time since 2015.

Also partaking in Classic Saturday is the Midwest Sport Compact Touring Series. The MSCTS tour was originally scheduled to be part of Classic 64 in Fall 2020, and has seen showings in excess of 50 cars at its Midwest events.

Completing the three-day event; as always, is Classic Sunday, with the weekend capped by the 65th annual Budweiser International Classic 200 for Novelis Supermodifieds, 30th annual Bud Classic 75 for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and 4th annual Classic 50 for J&S Paving 350 Supers.

NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week XLIX will be held at the converted ‘Clay Palace’ from the 6th to 10th of October.

It is anticipated that in-person attendance will be permitted for the Season Opener as well as the remainder of the 2021 season.

Pricing for 2021 events has been posted on the schedule tab at OswegoSpeedway.com. More information on pricing and ticket sales will be released Friday afternoon.

Race teams should check their emails for 2021 paperwork. If you are a NEW driver / team and would like to be added to the email list, send a note to oswegospeedway@gmail.com.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, visit online at OswegoSpeedway.com. You can also LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway or FOLLOW on Twitter using @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

OSWEGO SPEEDWAY’S 2021 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Saturday, May 1 – Open Practice (ALL 2020 Divisions)

Saturday, May 8 – 70th Season Opener – Novelis Supermodifieds (50), Pathfinder Bank SBS (30), J&S Paving 350 Supers (25)

Saturday, May 15 – Weekly Program – Novelis Supermodifieds (50), Pathfinder Bank SBS (30), J&S Paving 350 Supers (25)

Saturday, May 22 – OFF or Rain Date for May 8 or May 15

——————————————————————————————————————————-

CLASSIC WEEKEND 64

Thursday, May 27 – Classic Open Practice

Friday, May 28 – ‘POLE DAY’ – Novelis Supermodified, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers Time Trials, Sunoco New York Super Stocks (50), New York State Compact Championship

Saturday, May 29 – 64TH ANNUAL CLASSIC SATURDAY – 64th Budweiser International Classic for Novelis Supermodifieds (200), 29th Bud Classic for Pathfinder Bank SBS (75), 3rd J&S Paving 350 Super Classic (50) plus Consolation Events

——————————————————————————————————————————-

Saturday, June 5 – OFF

Saturday, June 12 – NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (150), Novelis Supermodifieds (50)

Saturday, June 19 – Novelis Supermodified Twins (35), Pathfinder Bank SBS (30), J&S Paving 350 Supers (25)

Saturday, June 26 – OFF / High School Graduation

Saturday, July 3 – Novelis Supermodified Jim Shampine Memorial (75), Pathfinder Bank SBS Tony White Memorial (35), J&S Paving 350 Supers (30), Sportsman Modified XMR (40)

Saturday, July 10 – Novelis Supermodifieds (50), Pathfinder Bank SBS Twins (20)

Saturday, July 17 – 34th Annual $10,000 to Win Mr. Novelis Supermodified (75), 29th Annual $1,500 to Win Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS, $2,000 to Win 350 Supers (30)

Saturday, July 24 – OFF / Hy-Miler / Harborfest

Saturday, July 31 – Jack Murphy Memorial ISMA / MSS Kings of Wings X (60), J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds (30)

Saturday, August 7 – ‘Retro Night’ – Novelis Supermodifieds (45), Pathfinder Bank SBS (30), J&S Paving 350 Supers (25) plus Old Timer’s Reunion

Saturday, August 14 – Novelis Supermodifieds (50), Pathfinder Bank SBS (30), Sunoco New York Super Stocks (30)

Saturday, August 21 – Track Championship Night – Novelis Supermodifieds (50), Pathfinder Bank SBS (30), J&S Paving 350 Supers (25)

——————————————————————————————————————————-

CLASSIC WEEKEND 65

Friday, September 3 – ‘POLE DAY’ – Novelis Supermodified, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers Time Trials, Sunoco New York Super Stocks Dave London Memorial XII (75)

Saturday, September 4 – 65TH ANNUAL CLASSIC SATURDAY – NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Mod Classic (150), NEMA and NEMA Lites, Midwest Sport Compact Touring Series

Sunday, September 5 – 65TH ANNUAL CLASSIC SUNDAY – 65th Budweiser International Classic for Novelis Supermodifieds (200), 30th Bud Classic for Pathfinder Bank SBS (75), 4th J&S Paving 350 Super Classic (50) plus Consolation Events

——————————————————————————————————————————-

October 6 to 10 – NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week XLIX