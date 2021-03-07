Golobic Wins I-5 Shootout Finale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (March 6, 2021) — Shane Golobic won the Saturday portion of the I-5 Shootout Saturday night at the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park. Rico Abreu, Jason Solwold, Kaleb Montgomery, and Mitchell Faccinto rounded out the top five.

I-5 Shootout

the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park

Bakersfield, California

Saturday March 6, 2021

Feature:

1. 17W-Shane Golobic

2. 57-Rico Abreu

3. 18S-Jason Solwold

4. 3-Kaleb Montgomery

5. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

6. 88N-DJ Netto

7. 41S-Dominic Scelzi

8. 14W-Ryan Robinson

9. 01-Mitchell Moles

10. 88A-Joey Ancona

11. 83-Tim Kaeding

12. 41-Corey Day

13. 22-Keith Day

14. 21-Austin McCarl

15. 7Z-Zane Blanchard

16. 7C-Justin Cox

17. 7P-Jake Andreotti

18. 63-JJ Hickle

19. 88-Kyle Offill

20. 4-Jodie Robinson

21. 36-Craig Stidham

22. 2-JJ Ringo

23. 8-Devon Borden

24. 10L-Brock Lemley