Golobic Wins I-5 Shootout Finale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (March 6, 2021) — Shane Golobic won the Saturday portion of the I-5 Shootout Saturday night at the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park. Rico Abreu, Jason Solwold, Kaleb Montgomery, and Mitchell Faccinto rounded out the top five.
I-5 Shootout
the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park
Bakersfield, California
Saturday March 6, 2021
Feature:
1. 17W-Shane Golobic
2. 57-Rico Abreu
3. 18S-Jason Solwold
4. 3-Kaleb Montgomery
5. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
6. 88N-DJ Netto
7. 41S-Dominic Scelzi
8. 14W-Ryan Robinson
9. 01-Mitchell Moles
10. 88A-Joey Ancona
11. 83-Tim Kaeding
12. 41-Corey Day
13. 22-Keith Day
14. 21-Austin McCarl
15. 7Z-Zane Blanchard
16. 7C-Justin Cox
17. 7P-Jake Andreotti
18. 63-JJ Hickle
19. 88-Kyle Offill
20. 4-Jodie Robinson
21. 36-Craig Stidham
22. 2-JJ Ringo
23. 8-Devon Borden
24. 10L-Brock Lemley