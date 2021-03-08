Feature Winners: March 5-7, 2021

Aaron Reutzel with his Roth Motorplex crew in victory lane at East Bay Raceway Park. (Image courtesy of WRG)

Friday March 5, 2021

Kingaroy Speedway Kingaroy, QLD Wingless V6 Sprintcars Paul Robinson
Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Justin Sanders
the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, CA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Dominic Scelzi
Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL World of Outlaws Carson Macedo

Saturday March 6, 2021

105 Speedway Cleveland, TX Southern United Sprints Willie Reed
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Midget Cars Michael Kendall
Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ CAS Sprint Car Series R.J. Johnson
Chatham Speedway Chatham, LA United Sprint Car Series Mark Smith
East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL World of Outlaws Aaron Reutzel
Goulburn Speedway Goulburn, NSW Midget Cars Nathan Smee
Kennedale Speedway Park Kennedale, TX Texas Sprint Series Marcus Thomas
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Tim Shaffer
Murray Bridge Speedway Murray Bridge, SA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Matt Egel
Murray Bridge Speedway Murray Bridge, SA Wingless V6 Sprintcars Brad Evans
Red Dirt Raceway Meeker, OK Oil Capital Racing Series Johnny Kent
Riverland Speedway Renmark, SA Wingless V6 Sprintcars Nick Hall
Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Justin Sanders
Simpson Speedway Jancourt East, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Brenten Farrer
Simpson Speedway Jancourt East, VIC Wingless V6 Sprintcars Ashley Cook
the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, CA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Shane Golobic

Sunday March 7, 2021

