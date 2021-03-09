Keller Auto Speedway adds Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars to this Friday March 12th

By Gary Thomas

Hanford, CA – March 8, 2021…With Thunderbowl Raceway forced to cancel this Friday’s event, Keller Auto Speedway Promoter Peter Murphy is pleased to announce that he and his staff have added the Kings of Thunder show to the Hanford based venue.

With the Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars already scheduled to be at Keller Auto Speedway on Saturday, it makes for a double header of action at the Kings County Fairgrounds facility. The plan as of now is to lock-in the top-four finishers from Friday night directly into Saturday’s Dash. The second class for Friday’s opener will be announced once that is finalized.

Camping is available at the fairgrounds but if you don’t have an RV, be sure and stay at the Home 2 Suites by Hilton, which is the official hotel partner of Keller Auto Speedway. When booking make sure to mention Peter Murphy Racing to get the special room rate. The phone number is 559-587-9957.

The Keller Auto Speedway is a 3/8-mile clay oval and is located on the Kings County Fairgrounds in Hanford, California. The physical address is 801 S. 10th Ave. Hanford, Ca 93230. More info can be found at www.kellerautospeedway.com or by visiting the track Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KingsSpeedwayOfficialSite