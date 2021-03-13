Greg Wilson wins USCS Shoals Shootout at North Alabama Speedway on Saturday night

From USCS

TUSCUMBIA, AL (March 13, 2021) – Benton Ridge, Ohio’s Greg Wilson charged underneath USCS National points leader, Mark Smith from Sunbury, Pennsylvania on lap 23 and raced into the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane to collect the $2500 top prize in the 4th Annual USCS Shoals Shootout at North Alabama Speedway on Saturday night. The win was the former All-Star Circuit of Champions titlist’s first of the 2021 season and his second at North Alabama Speedway in USCS competition.

Mark Smith crossed under the checkers in the runner-up position followed by Byhalia, Mississippi’s Dale Howard in the final podium spot in third place. The 2020 USCS Mid-South regional series Rookie of the Year, Landon Britt from Atoka, Tennessee followed in fourth place and two-time USCS National Champion, Morgan Turpen from Somerville, Tennessee charged eight positions from her thirteenth starting position to complete the top five finishers.

The 2020 USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series Champion and the series’ National Rookie of the Year, Connor Leoffler from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina led the next group in sixth place after advancing eleven positions from his seventeenth starting spot. Kyle Amerson from Matthews, Alabama was seventh followed by the evening’s Hoosier Dash winner, Davie Franek from Wantage, New Jersey in eighth place. Veteran sprint car racer and Hall pf Fame inductee, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio was ninth and the 2017 USCS Mid-South region’s Rookie of the Year, Chase Howard from Nesbit, Mississippi finished in tenth place after leading the first fifteen laps of the thirty-lap contest only to have a brake failure nullify his chances for his career-first USCS win.

Connor Leoffler garnered the Wilwood Disc Brakes “Hard Charge” Award for his drive from seventeenth to sixth. Chase Howard collected the K&N Filters Pole Award after Engler Machine and Tool First Heat winner Terry Gray drew a six inversion in the K&N Filters Pole draw placing the young gun on the pole.

As previously mentioned, Davie Franek kicked off the evenings action by winning the USCS Hoosier Speed Dash. Terry Gray won the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat. Greg Wilson won the Brown and Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat and Landon Britt closed out qualifying action by winning the JJ Supply of NC Third Heat.

The USCS Shoals Shootout was the eighth completed event of the USCS Winter Heat 2021 mini-series. The final two rounds are set for next weekend on Friday, March 19th and Saturday, March 20th at the newly re-modeled Deep South Speedway in Loxley, Alabama. For more info please visit www.uscsracing.com

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint car results at North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, AL on Saturday, March 13, 2021

United Sprint Car Series

North Alabama Motor Speedway

Tuscumbia, Alabama

Saturday March 13, 2021

Engler Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Terry Gray[1]

2. M1-Mark Smith[7]

3. 4-Danny Smith[2]

4. 47JR-Eric Riggins Jr[6]

5. 7E-Eric Gunderson[3]

6. 27-Austin Wood[5]

7. 67-Jason McCoy[8]

8. 21-Spencer Meredith[4]

BMRS Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. W20-Greg Wilson[2]

2. 13-Chase Howard[3]

3. 28F-Davie Franek[7]

4. 12-Corbin Gurley[4]

5. 44-Ronny Howard[1]

6. 95-Matt Covington[5]

7. 20-AJ Moeller[6]

JJ Supply Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 10L-Landon Britt[1]

2. 5T-Ryan Timms[2]

3. 47-Dale Howard[4]

4. 29-Kyle Amerson[7]

5. 10M-Morgan Turpen[5]

6. 22-Connor Leoffler[6]

7. 28-Jeff Willingham[3]

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 28F-Davie Franek[2]

2. 5T-Ryan Timms[4]

3. 4-Danny Smith[1]

4. 47-Dale Howard[3]

5. 10-Terry Gray[5]

6. 13-Chase Howard[6]

Feature (30 Laps)

1. W20-Greg Wilson[4]

2. M1-Mark Smith[6]

3. 47-Dale Howard[9]

4. 10L-Landon Britt[2]

5. 10M-Morgan Turpen[13]

6. 22-Connor Leoffler[17]

7. 29-Kyle Amerson[7]

8. 28F-Davie Franek[5]

9. 4-Danny Smith[10]

10. 13-Chase Howard[1]

11. 10-Terry Gray[3]

12. 47JR-Eric Riggins Jr[11]

13. 5T-Ryan Timms[8]

14. 12-Corbin Gurley[12]

15. 27-Austin Wood[16]

16. 28-Jeff Willingham[19]

17. 21-Spencer Meredith[20]

18. 44-Ronny Howard[15]

19. 67-Jason McCoy[21]

20. 7E-Eric Gunderson[14]

21. 95-Matt Covington[22]

DNS: 20-AJ Moeller