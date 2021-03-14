Frank Beck Wins at East Bay

TAMPA, FL (March 13, 2021) — Frank Beck picked up the victory during the first weekly program of the season Saturday night at East Bay Raceway Park. Beck claimed the lead early in the 15-lap main event and was never seriously challenged. Shane Butler and Steve Diamond rounded out the podium.

East Bay Raceway Park

Tampa, Florida

Saturday March 13, 2021

Feature:

1. 89-Frank Beck

2. 1C-Shane Butler

3. 9-Steve Diamond

4. 1*-Tim George

5. 15W-Matt Wedgewood

6. 26-Jeff Bye

7. N20-Cole Nichols

8. 1-Alex Boerner

9. 88-LJ Grimm