Frank Beck Wins at East Bay

TAMPA, FL (March 13, 2021) — Frank Beck picked up the victory during the first weekly program of the season Saturday night at East Bay Raceway Park. Beck claimed the lead early in the 15-lap main event and was never seriously challenged. Shane Butler and Steve Diamond rounded out the podium.
East Bay Raceway Park
Tampa, Florida
Saturday March 13, 2021
Feature:
1. 89-Frank Beck
2. 1C-Shane Butler
3. 9-Steve Diamond
4. 1*-Tim George
5. 15W-Matt Wedgewood
6. 26-Jeff Bye
7. N20-Cole Nichols
8. 1-Alex Boerner
9. 88-LJ Grimm