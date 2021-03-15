Lane Racing Names Blake’s Hard Cider as Presenting Sponsor

(March 15, 2021) — Lane Racing announced Blake’s Hard Cider Company will become the primary sponsor for the upcoming season. Blake’s Hard Cider, based in Armada, Michigan, is the Midwest’s largest craft cidery providing a variety of cider based products based out of their family farm.

Car owners Brett and Patty Lane, who are from Armada, made the announcement of their partnership with the nearby cidery official on Monday via their Facebook page. Both parties disclosed the venture will be a two year sponsorship program.

Blake’s first sponsorship venture in sprint car racing with a 33 race schedule highlighted by events with the All Star Circuit of Champions and World of Outlaws in the region. Several major events including the Kings Royal, Knoxville Nationals, and the Tuscarora 50 are on the Lane Racing schedule of 33 events for the 2021 season, featuring the most travel the team has attempted during a racing season.

Cap Henry from Bellevue, Ohio returns to the drivers seat for the fifth season. Last year Lane and Henry teams up to win a Ohio Sprint Speedweek event along with 11 other victories during the 2020 season.