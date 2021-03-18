Arizona Speedway Closing April 3rd; Wild Wing Shootout Moved to Vado Speedway Park

(March 18, 2021) — Arizona Speedway owner Jonah Trussell announced Thursday that the racing facility would cease operations on April 4th due to the Arizona State Land Department due to noise and not fitting in with the neighborhood development plan.

Trussell indicated that no further negotiations will be had on the matter and that the Arizona Speedway will hold a series of farewell events leading up to the final race at track on April 3rd. Sprint Cars will take part in the April 3rd finale.

Arizona Speedway hosted oval track racing, mud bogs, and motocross for 20 years.

TJSlideways.com reached out to the Arizona State Land Department for more background on the closure.

As a result of the closure the “Wild Wing Shootout” for winged 410 sprint cars has moved to Vado Speedway Park in Vado, New Mexico January 21-23, 2022.