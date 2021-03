BRISBANE, Qld. (March 20, 2021) — After a handful of heat races were completed rain ended up settling in over Archerfield Speedway forcing officials to cancel the remainder of Saturday’s program that featured Winged 410 Sprint Cars and Wingless V6 Sprint Cars. Archerfield’s next sprint car event takes place on Saturday April 3rd as part of the Sprint Car Easter Trail featuring the winged 410 Sprint Cars, Midget Cars, and Wingless v6 Sprint Cars on the program.