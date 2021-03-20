Jamie Duff Wins War of the Wings Feature at Ruapuna

CHRISTCHURCH, N.Z. (March 20, 2021) — Jamie Duff thrilled his hometown fans in Christchurch by winning the Sprint Car War of the Wings main event Saturday at Ruapuna Speedway. Duff held off Connor Rangi and Sam O’Callaghan for the victory. Matt Honeywell and Oscar Harcourt rounded out the top five.
Sprint Car War of the Wings
Ruapuna Speedway
Christchurch, New Zealand
Saturday March 20, 2021
Feature:
1. Jamie Duff
2. Connor Rangi
3. Sam O’Callaghan
4. Matt Honeywell
5. Oscar Harcourt
6. Shaun Ashton
7. Caleb Baughan
8. Matt Anderson
9. Martin Harcour
10. Ray Baughan
11. Jacob McIntyre
12. Whetu Taewa
13. Allan Chapman
14. Andy Erskine
15. John Sievwright
16. Dan Anderson
17. Steve Duff
18. Paddy North