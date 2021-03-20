Jamie Duff Wins War of the Wings Feature at Ruapuna

CHRISTCHURCH, N.Z. (March 20, 2021) — Jamie Duff thrilled his hometown fans in Christchurch by winning the Sprint Car War of the Wings main event Saturday at Ruapuna Speedway. Duff held off Connor Rangi and Sam O’Callaghan for the victory. Matt Honeywell and Oscar Harcourt rounded out the top five.

Sprint Car War of the Wings

Ruapuna Speedway

Christchurch, New Zealand

Saturday March 20, 2021

Feature:

1. Jamie Duff

2. Connor Rangi

3. Sam O’Callaghan

4. Matt Honeywell

5. Oscar Harcourt

6. Shaun Ashton

7. Caleb Baughan

8. Matt Anderson

9. Martin Harcour

10. Ray Baughan

11. Jacob McIntyre

12. Whetu Taewa

13. Allan Chapman

14. Andy Erskine

15. John Sievwright

16. Dan Anderson

17. Steve Duff

18. Paddy North