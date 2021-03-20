Jessica Bean Wins Radical Focus Midget Feature at Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (March 19, 2021) — Jessica Bean won the USAC Speed2 Radical Focus Midget Car Series feature Friday night at Havasu 95 Speedway. The victory was Farmland, Indiana resident’s fist of the 2021 season. River Merrill, Nathan Byrd, Austin Barnes, and Ashlyn Powell rounded out the top five.

USAC Speed2 Radical Focus Midget Car Series

Havasu 95 Speedway

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Friday March 19, 2021

Feature:

1. 5b-Jessica Bean

2. 9m-River Merrill

3. 89b-Nathan Byrd

4. 88a-Austin Barnes

5. 25p-Ashlyn Powell

6. 13g-Devin Westover

7. 68-Mike Anderson

8. 31m-Cheyenne Merrill

9. 99k-Kyle Cline