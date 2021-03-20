Noah Harris Scores Victory with OCRS at Creek County

SAPULPA, Okla. (March 19, 2021) – Noah Harris won the Oil Capital Racing Series feature Friday night at Creek County Speedway. Harris, from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, charged from third starting spot to take the lead, holding off veteran driver Danny Wood and Joshua Tyre for the victory. The win was Harris first victory of the 2021 season. Zach Chappell and Casey Wills rounded out the top five.

Oil Capital Racing Series

Creek County Speedway

Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Saturday March 19, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 7F-Noah Harris[1]

2. 25-Joshua Tyre[4]

3. 777-Bailey Hughes[6]

4. 24-Ty Hulsey[3]

5. 22T-Frank Taft[7]

6. 15-Jase Randolph[5]

7. 1-Travis Wilson[8]

8. 30X-Larry Bratti[2]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 55W-Danny Wood[2]

2. 50Z-Zach Chappell[3]

3. 15D-Andrew Deal[4]

4. 6-Alison Slaton[7]

5. 5-Joe Bob Lee[6]

6. 88-Terry Easum[5]

7. 2L-Brandon Leland[1]

8. 38-Jimmy Forrester[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 8-Alex Sewell[1]

2. 8X-Austin Shores[2]

3. 32K-Chris Kelly[4]

4. 26M-Fred Mattox[5]

5. 45X-Kyler Johnson[7]

6. 55-Johnny Kent[3]

7. 32-Kolton Gariss[6]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Dillon Laden[1]

2. 31-Casey Wills[3]

3. 79-Tim Kent[4]

4. 55M-Corey McGehee[2]

5. 29S-Blake Scott[5]

6. 77-Dean Drake Jr[7]

7. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[6]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 22T-Frank Taft[1]

2. 55-Johnny Kent[10]

3. 24-Ty Hulsey[3]

4. 45X-Kyler Johnson[2]

5. 15-Jase Randolph[8]

6. 55M-Corey McGehee[5]

7. 77-Dean Drake Jr[7]

8. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[12]

9. 2L-Brandon Leland[13]

10. 30X-Larry Bratti[14]

11. 1-Travis Wilson[15]

12. 38-Jimmy Forrester[16]

13. 5-Joe Bob Lee[4]

14. 88-Terry Easum[9]

15. 32-Kolton Gariss[11]

16. 29S-Blake Scott[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 7F-Noah Harris[4]

2. 55W-Danny Wood[3]

3. 25-Joshua Tyre[1]

4. 50Z-Zach Chappell[5]

5. 31-Casey Wills[6]

6. 8-Alex Sewell[7]

7. 15D-Andrew Deal[11]

8. 32K-Chris Kelly[12]

9. 26M-Fred Mattox[14]

10. 55M-Corey McGehee[20]

11. 79-Tim Kent[13]

12. 777-Bailey Hughes[2]

13. 24-Ty Hulsey[17]

14. 15-Jase Randolph[19]

15. 18-Dillon Laden[8]

16. 22T-Frank Taft[15]

17. 45X-Kyler Johnson[18]

18. 6-Alison Slaton[9]

19. 8X-Austin Shores[10]

20. 55-Johnny Kent[16]