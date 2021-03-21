Jordon Mallett Wins USCS Feature at Deep South Speedway

LOSLEY, Alb. (March 20, 2021) — Jordon Mallett won the United Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Deep South Speedway. Mallett started on the pole and drove away for his first victory of the 2021 season. Greg Wilson, Mark Smith, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, and Danny Smith rounded out the top five.

United Sprint Car Series

Deep South Speedway

Loxley, Alabama

Saturday March 20, 2021

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. M1-Mark Smith[3]

2. 17-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[7]

3. 3A-AJ Maddox[1]

4. 4-Danny Smith[6]

5. 4M-Michael Miller[2]

6. 13-Todd Fayard[4]

7. 3-Dennis Misuraca[5]

Brown & Miller Racing Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[1]

2. W20-Greg Wilson[4]

3. 14-Jordon Mallett[6]

4. 10-Terry Gray[5]

5. 7J-Gregg Jones[3]

6. 29-Kyle Amerson[2]

JJ Supply Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 22-Riley Goodno[2]

2. 5M-Max Stambaugh[4]

3. 43-Terry Witherspoon[3]

4. 88-Brandon Blenden[5]

5. 28-Jeff Willingham[6]

6. 7E-Eric Gunderson[1]

DNS: 8-Stefen Oakes

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. M1-Mark Smith[1]

2. 4-Danny Smith[3]

3. 5M-Max Stambaugh[2]

4. 17-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[4]

5. 28-Jeff Willingham[5]

Feature (30 Laps)

1. 14-Jordon Mallett[1]

2. W20-Greg Wilson[3]

3. M1-Mark Smith[5]

4. 17-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[6]

5. 4-Danny Smith[8]

6. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[7]

7. 10-Terry Gray[10]

8. 22-Riley Goodno[4]

9. 4M-Michael Miller[15]

10. 3A-AJ Maddox[12]

11. 43-Terry Witherspoon[9]

12. 7J-Gregg Jones[14]

13. 13-Todd Fayard[16]

14. 3-Dennis Misuraca[19]

15. 88-Brandon Blenden[11]

16. 28-Jeff Willingham[13]

17. 7E-Eric Gunderson[18]

18. 29-Kyle Amerson[17]

19. 5M-Max Stambaugh[2]

DNS: 8-Stefen Oakes