Steve Wilbur Wins 2021 Season Opener at Path Valley

SPRING RUN, Penn. (March 20, 2021) — Steve Wilbur won the feature for the non-wing super sportsman on opening night of the 2021 season at Path Valley Speedway Park. Eric Walker, Kevin Gutshall, Cliff Brian Jr, and Brett Perigo rounded out the top five.
Path Valley Speedway Park
Spring Run, Pennsylvania
Saturday March 20, 2021
Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Feature:
1. Steve Wilbur
2. Eric Walker
3. Kevin Gutshall
4. Cliff Brian, Jr.
5. Brett Perigo
6. Jason Failor
7. Gene Eppley
8. Sam Leonard, Jr.
9. Luke Lenker
10. Mike Smith
11. John Winsett
12. Craig Perigo
13. Derek Sheaffer
14. Vaughn Williams
15. Bob Gutshall
16. Jack Liddick
DNS: Chad Masonheimer