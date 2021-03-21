Steve Wilbur Wins 2021 Season Opener at Path Valley

SPRING RUN, Penn. (March 20, 2021) — Steve Wilbur won the feature for the non-wing super sportsman on opening night of the 2021 season at Path Valley Speedway Park. Eric Walker, Kevin Gutshall, Cliff Brian Jr, and Brett Perigo rounded out the top five.

Path Valley Speedway Park

Spring Run, Pennsylvania

Saturday March 20, 2021

Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Feature:

1. Steve Wilbur

2. Eric Walker

3. Kevin Gutshall

4. Cliff Brian, Jr.

5. Brett Perigo

6. Jason Failor

7. Gene Eppley

8. Sam Leonard, Jr.

9. Luke Lenker

10. Mike Smith

11. John Winsett

12. Craig Perigo

13. Derek Sheaffer

14. Vaughn Williams

15. Bob Gutshall

16. Jack Liddick

DNS: Chad Masonheimer