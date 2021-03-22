AUSTIN WILLIAMS LEADS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS TO FRIDAY TULARE SHOW

By Lance Jennings

MARCH 21, 2021… This Friday, March 26th, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will rumble at the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California. Promoted by Steve Faria, the third point race marks the return of the non-winged 410s to the Tulare County Fairgrounds. The winged Kings of Thunder 360 Sprints and Van De Pol Western Racesaver 305 Sprints will join the action for an exciting night of racing. Hot Laps are scheduled for 5:00PM, Time Trials at 6:00PM, and Racing will start at 7:00PM. Due to local regulations, only pit passes are available for $40, starting at 1:00PM at the front and back gates. The event will follow COVID-19 protocols and face coverings are required for people on the grounds. Located at the corner of Bardsley and K Streets, more event information can be found at thunderbowlraceway.com or calling 559.688.0909. Floracing.com will be on hand to broadcast a live stream of the races over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– THE 2019 RULE BOOK WILL BE FOLLOWED in regards to race format and weight rule (1,325 lbs. with driver)

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: THE HOOSIER 105/18 HTW RIGHT REAR TIRES ARE NOW USAC/CRA LEGAL. The 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A are also legal with the series. Hoosier Tires are mandatory on all four corners.

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535; SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78; FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101; COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S; B&B: FRAC-0375S; SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– TRANSPONDERS ARE MANDATORY: Series officials will have transponders to rent at the track for those racers that do not have them.

– ONE WAY DRIVER RADIOS ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– USAC/CRA charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors.

Since May 27, 2007, the Tulare County Fairgrounds has hosted eight USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and eight different drivers have claimed victory. Austin Liggett added his name to the winner’s list on April 14, 2018 and Bryan Clauson set the 1-lap track record of 14.646 on November 14, 2009.

Entering Friday’s race, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, CA) holds a six-point advantage over the competition. Piloting Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Lucas Oil DRC, Williams scored two fourth place finishes in the season openers at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park. The 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year is tied for ninth in series wins and will be looking for his tenth career victory this Friday night.

“The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) ranks second in the point standings. Driving a new BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Eagle, Roa claimed a seventh and second place finishes at Kern County. The 2016 USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion is tied for ninth in USAC/CRA victories and will have his sights on his tenth win at Tulare.

After a third and sixth place runs at KCRP, Chris Gansen (Verdemont Heights, CA) is third in the USAC/CRA point chase. Racing the family owned #4G Trench Shoring / Circle Track Performance Maxim, Gansen earned the In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award at the second point race after starting nineteenth. The veteran driver will be looking to claim the first USAC/CRA feature win of his career at the Tulare County Fairgrounds.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, AZ) sits fourth in the championship point standings. Piloting his #47 RSS Industries / MP Environmental RSS, Davis placed fifth and ninth at Kern County Raceway Park. The 1993 CRA Rookie of the Year and seven-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has three career USAC/CRA triumphs and will have his sights on adding Tulare to his win list.

“The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) ranks fifth in the series point standings. Driving Mark Alexander’s #1 Trench Shoring / Carman Inc. Spike, Gardner scored twentieth after an early flip on opening night and third in Kern County’s Saturday feature. At press time, the eight-time USAC/CRA Champion has 83 victories to his credit and will be looking for his first series win at Tulare.

Heading to Thunderbowl Raceway, Austin Grabowksi (Riverside, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Jake Hodges (Camarillo, CA), Nate Shank (Santa Rosa, CA), Tyler Hatzikian (El Segundo, CA), and Jeff Dyer (Yucca Valley, AZ) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Ryan Timmons, Matt Mitchell, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, Austin Liggett, Matt McCarthy, Verne Sweeney, Troy Rutherford, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Steve Hix, A.J. Bender, Austin Ervine, and more.

Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds at the corner of Bardsley and K Streets in Tulare, California. Pit Passes are $40 and go on sale at 1:00PM at the front and back gates. Camping is available on the fairgrounds by calling the fair office at 559.686.4707. For more event information, visit the track’s website at thunderbowlraceway.com or call 559.688.0909.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks All Coast Construction, BillsJerky.com, Component Repair Company, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huntington Beach Glass and Mirror, In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner, Woodland Auto Display, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, surfNsprint.com, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, and Ultra Shield Race Products for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com or PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

———————————————–

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD.

2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Max Adams, 1-Ryan Timmons.

TULARE AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Garrett Hansen, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Cory Kruseman, 1-Ausitn Liggett, 1-Blake Miller, 1-Matt Mitchell, 1-Mike Spencer, 1-Jon Stanbrough.

2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Austin Williams-145, 2. Brody Roa-139, 3. Chris Gansen-130, 4. Charles Davis Jr.-118, 5. Damion Gardner-113, -. Max Adams-113, 7. Ryan Timmons-109, 8. Davey Ray-105, 9. Matt Mitchell-104, 10. Danny Faria Jr.-102, 11. Rick Hendrix-93, 12. Tommy Malcolm-88, 13. Austin Liggett-80, 14. Austin Grabowski-75, 15. Matt McCarthy-72, 16. Jake Hodges-71, 17. Verne Sweeney-69, 18. Troy Rutherford-64, 19. Nate Shank-58, 20. Cody Williams-56.