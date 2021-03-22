Sunday Special For 410 Sprints & Super Late Models This Week At Selinsgrove Speedway

By Shawn Brouse

Selinsgrove, Pa. –The next event on tap at Selinsgrove Speedway is coming up this Sunday afternoon, March 28 at 2 pm when the 410 sprint cars and super late models take on the big half mile for March Madness.

The super sprint cars will race in a $4,000 to win, 25-lap main while the super lates compete in a $3,000 to win 25-lap feature.

Gates for the big afternoon show open at 11:30.

Adult general admission is set at $20 with kids ages 12 – 17 admitted for $16. Youth ages 11 and under are always FREE at Selinsgrove Speedway.

The big sprint car/late model doubleheader will be a live pay-per-view event, available on sprintcarunlimited.tv.

For the sprint cars, the race will be the first of eight shows within the 75th anniversary season of action at the Snyder County oval while the late models will kick off a 10-race tour.

Last year at the track, Kyle Reinhardt opened the 410 sprint car season with a win while other victories went to Freddie Rahmer, Danny Dietrich, Jason Shultz, Lance Dewease and Anthony Macri, who scored the final two shows of 2020.

In late model action in 2020, Jeff Rine picked up a trio of checkered flags with single wins going to Brett Schadel, Andy Haus, Gregg Satterlee and Rick Eckert.

Throughout history, no driver has ever taken more full-blown opening day sprint car wins at Selinsgrove Speedway than the late Ray Tilley of Pine Grove.

Tilley’s run of four in a row spanned both the sprint car precursor “super modified” era as well as that of the evolved sprints, from 1965 – 1968.

April will offer a pair of big 75th anniversary season shows at Selinsgrove Speedway.

The Track hosts the April Attack for ULMS super late models on Saturday, April 10 and the return of the 410 sprints for the Ray Tilley Classic on Sunday, April 25.

April 10 will also showcase the season debut of the Apache Tree Service 305 sprints and the A & A Auto Stores roadrunner division with racing slated for 6 pm.

The super late models will fill out the special 6 pm Sunday card along with the Tilley Classic on April 25.

Keep up to date with all the latest speedway news, results, information and race status by visiting the website and by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.