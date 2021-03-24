LELANDS NAMED SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY 410 SPRINT CAR SERIES TITLE SPONSOR

By Shawn Brouse

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Lelands, one of the world’s leading sports memorabilia auction houses based in Matawan, N.J., has been named the title sponsor of the eight-race 410 sprint car series as part of Selinsgrove Speedway’s historic 75th anniversary season.

The 410 sprint car division, a staple in central Pennsylvania and throughout the Snyder County oval’s rich narrative, will be featured in a number of high-profile events beginning with this Sunday’s (March 28) 25-lap main event paying $4,000 to win.

“Everything we do at Lelands revolves around an appreciation for history, so to sponsor the 410 sprint car series as part of the speedway’s 75th anniversary season is a natural tie-in,” said Mike Heffner, a principal in Lelands and promoter at Selinsgrove Speedway. “The Lelands sponsorship will support a point fund for the top finishing drivers in the series at season’s end.”

Other winged 410 sprint car series events slated for this year include the Ray Tilley Classic, April 25; PA Speedweek Opperman-Bogar-Heintzelman Memorial, July 4; 75th Anniversary Spectacular, July 20; Summer Championship Night, July 24; 41st Jack Gunn Memorial, August 28; National Open Qualifier, Sept. 5; and Jim Nace Memorial/39th National Open, Sept. 25.

For the first time since 1971, and only the second time in speedway history, the USAC wingless 410 sprint cars will tackle the Superspeedway of Dirt Track Racing June 17 as part of the Eastern Storm swing.

The late Ray Tilley of Pine Grove holds the record for the most career sprint car wins with 69 victories at Selinsgrove and four track championships. Tilley is also the sole driver who owns four career Opening Day sprint car wins. The late Jim Nace of Thompsontown is the track’s only five-time sprint car champion.

Established in 1985, Lelands is the first sports auction house and the premier appraisers and authenticators in the sports collectible hobby. The late founder Joshua Leland Evans was a pioneer in the field and acknowledged by his peers as the most knowledgeable figure in sports memorabilia. Lelands has handled many of the largest landmark auctions and been involved in the sales of hundreds of millions of dollars of the most important sports memorabilia and cards in the world.

The company’s annual Spring Classic online auction started February 25 and runs through April 2, 2021, on Lelands.com.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY: A Motorsports Tradition for Generations

Selinsgrove Speedway’s grand motorsports tradition began July 20, 1946, when Bill Holland of Philadelphia won the first race. Since that historic day, Holland went on to win the 1949 Indy 500, and many of motorsports most famous drivers have turned laps at the iconic half-mile dirt track designed by legendary Hollywood stuntman and race car driver Joie Chitwood. The speedway, celebrating its momentous 75th anniversary in 2021, will continue its legacy of rip-roaring open wheel and stock car racing this season and for future generations!