More than $605,000 Up For Grabs for the 2021 410 Knoxville Championship Series

From Knoxville Raceway

KNOXVILLE, IOWA – Knoxville Raceway has unveiled its record-setting 410 Knoxville Championship Series purse for the 2021 season. More than $605,000 will be awarded throughout 18 events in the 2021 season. The 410 Knoxville Championship Series point fund will pay more than $114,000 to drivers and teams, with the champion owner and driver to each receive $10,000.

“The 2021 season continues to be shaping up to be our biggest year ever, and the increased purses and total payout for our 410 class shows that,” said John McCoy, Knoxville Raceway Race Director. “Thank you to the Marion County Fair Board for pushing this increase forward and making it possible after a difficult 2020 race season. We’re looking forward to the season ahead and welcoming all of the drivers, teams, partners and fans back to the track.”

The 2021 410 Knoxville Championship Series includes 14 regular races, plus the Brownells Big Guns Bash two-day event with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Weiler Night with the FLO Racing All-Star Circuit of Champions and the Fatheadz Eyewear Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank.

While the majority of the 410 Knoxville Championship Series regular events this year will pay $4,000-to-win and $600 to start to 20th, six of the 15 events will have an increased purse structure of $5,000-to-win and $650 to start 20th. The six higher-paying regular events are as follows:

· April 17 – Pella Motors/Kraig Ford Season Opener

· May 29 – Knoxville Hospital & Clinics/Slideways Night

· June 5 – McKay Group Night

· July 3 – Budweiser Salutes America Night

· July 24 – 3M Night

· August 28 – Iowa Corn Growers Association Districts 5 & 9 Season Finale

In addition, the Fatheadz Eyewear Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank will pay $8,000 to win and $650 to start 20th in 2021.

The Knoxville Hospital & Clinics/Slideways Night on May 29 is also part of a three-day event partnership with Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota. Huset’s Speedway will host 410 events on May 28 and May 30. Drivers who start all three feature events will be eligible for a $200 bonus.

The 2021 Knoxville Raceway season will begin on Saturday, April 17 with the Pella Motors/Kraig Ford season opener. Tickets are available at the Knoxville Raceway ticket office on each race night. Tickets for the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s, the Fatheadz Eyewear Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank and the Brownells Big Guns Bash with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series are available now at www.knoxvilleraceway.com.

About Knoxville Raceway

Located on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, Iowa, Knoxville Raceway is a 1/2-mile dirt track that hosts winged CT525, 360 and 410 sprint car racing nearly every Saturday night from April to September. The “Sprint Car Capital of the World” also hosts the Knoxville Nationals, sprint car racing’s most prestigious event, every August, as well as the Late Model Knoxville Nationals, 360 Knoxville Nationals and Corn Belt Clash featuring non-wing sprint cars. In 2021, Knoxville Raceway also will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Knoxville Raceway is the third-largest outdoor stadium in Iowa with 20,322 seats and 32 luxury suites.