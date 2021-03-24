Thunderbowl Raceway fires-off season with two nights of racing this weekend

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA – March 23, 2021…The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is ready to get the 2021 season underway, albeit a slight bit different this year with the USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars, the Kings of Thunder Winged 360s and more invading the track this weekend.

The two-night event marks the initial races at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare since the 2019 running of the Trophy Cup. Friday night’s opener features the return of the USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars along with the Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars and the Van De Pol Western RaceSaver Sprints.

The Saturday March 27th finale will then be comprised of Wingless 410 Sprint Cars, the Kings of Thunder Winged 360s, along with the Western RaceSaver Sprints and IMCA Stock Cars. The Wingless 410 portion of the evening will offer $3,500-to-win and $450-to-start the 22-car feature on Saturday.

Pit passes will be sold for $40 each night at both the traditional pit gate and the usual box office behind the main grandstands. There will be no tickets sold and there is no requirement to be with a team. Pit passes will available around 1pm both days. Hot laps will take place around 5pm, with qualifying and racing to follow.

“We are excited to finally get things going once again at Thunderbowl Raceway,” said long-time track Promoter Steve Faria. “It should be a fun weekend with a lot to offer no matter what you prefer with Wingless 410 Sprint Cars, Winged 360 Sprint Cars and more running. Things seem to be moving in the right direction so hopefully that continues and we can get the rest of the season in. Everyone here looks forward to turning those lights back on this Friday and Saturday.”

The USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars opened their season recently at the Kern County Raceway Dirt Track, with main events picked off by Ryan Timmons and Max Adams respectively. The Non-Wing 410s are always a pleasure to watch at the Thunderbowl and they will be front and center on Friday night, along with running a non-sanctioned program on Saturday. Austin Williams brings the USAC/CRA point lead into Tulare on opening night.

The Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars have already held five non-point events between Keller Auto Speedway and the Kern County Dirt Track, with Dominic Scelzi and Shane Golobic capturing two triumphs apiece. The other victory was locked down by JJ Hickle, who is chasing points with the ASCS National Tour in 2021.

The races this weekend will mark the first two points awarding events of the Kings of Thunder campaign. This weekend will also be the first two rounds of the Dalton’s Down Under “Kings of Thunder Lord of the Rings Tour.”

Keller Auto Speedway Promoter Peter Murphy fashioned the idea and has a deal in place to have the high-point earner during a select series of Kings of Thunder events receive a chance to pilot the Dalton’s No. 11 in New Zealand. Not only will the high-point earner during the special series within a series receive the opportunity, but there will also be a random draw for those ranking second through 10th (who compete at 100% of the races). The person selected will have the opportunity to visit New Zealand and take in the races during that same time.

Also competing each night will be the Van De Pol Western RaceSaver Sprint Cars, who always provide exciting close quarter competition. On Saturday night the entertaining IMCA Stock Cars will join the program to run alongside the Wingless 410s, Winged 360s and 305s.

Special thanks to Steve Faria with System 1 Filters and all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, Western Metal Company, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds.

——

Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway 2021 Schedule

Friday March 26: USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars, Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Western RaceSaver Sprints

Saturday March 27: Wingless 410 Sprint Cars, Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSaver Sprint Cars and IMCA Stock Cars

Saturday April 17: USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars, USAC Western States Midgets and Western RaceSaver Sprints

Saturday May 1: California IMCA Speedweek (Kris Mancebo Memorial)

Saturday May 15: King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series, Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Legends of Kearney Bowl (Peter Murphy Classic Night Two)

Saturday June 12: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars and USAC Western States Midgets (Chris and Brian Faria Memorial)

Thursday October 21: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Friday October 22: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Saturday October 23: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Friday November 12: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSaver Sprints and Mini Stocks