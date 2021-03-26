Kyle Larson Racing A-main Bonus Award Returning to Sprint Car Challenge Tour This Season

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – This Saturday’s Sprint Car Challenge Tour opener at Placerville Speedway will hand out $3,000 to the winner, with the announcement that the Kyle Larson Racing A-main Bonus Award is back in 2021.

Full-time teams/owners who win a Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards A-main this season will go home with a $500 bonus courtesy of Kyle Larson Racing. Since ALL car owner and driver teams will be considered full-time SCCT participants at the first race this Saturday the $500 perk WILL be paid to the A-Main winner.

With the extra money added in, it allows full-time Sprint Car Challenge Tour competitors the opportunity to race for a minimum of $3,000-to-win each night.

“We want to thank Kyle Larson Racing for the support once again this season,” commented SCCT President Scott Russell. “The unique thing about the bonus money is that it rewards the teams who show commitment and dedication to the Sprint Car Challenge Tour throughout the year. We are looking forward to a fantastic 2021 and can’t wait to get it started at Placerville Speedway on Saturday.”

If a tour regular doesn’t win the feature on a certain night, that $500 will roll over to be used at a later date.

Standard nightly payouts for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards will once again be $2,500-to-win and $400-to-start the A-main.

KYLE LARSON RACING BONUS MONEY ELIGIBILITY

1. Available to any car owner who is a full-time participant on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

2. Full-time participant is defined as a car owner who has not missed any Sprint Car Challenge Tour race up to that point of the schedule.

3. A car owner does not have to utilize the same driver at all events, nor does a driver have to utilize the same car owner in order to collect the bonus money. However, the A-Main winning car owner MUST BE a full-time participant on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. PLEASE NOTE: a full-time driver is not eligible for the bonus if that driver wins a Sprint Car Challenge Tour A-Main in a car whose owner is not a full-time participant.

4. Since ALL car owner and driver teams will be considered full-time Sprint Car Challenge Tour participants at the first scheduled race the $500.00 bonus WILL be paid to the A-Main winner.