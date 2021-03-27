Max Adams Wins USAC / CRA Feature at Tulare

From Lance Jennings

TULARE, Calif. (March 26, 2021) – After a torrid four-car battle and six changes for the top spot, Max Adams (Loomis, CA) emerged victorious at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway. Piloting Keith Ford’s #73 Cam 2 Blue Blood Racing Oil / Sun Valley AG Transport Triple X, Adams earned his fourth career $3,000 AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car win (second in a row) over fast qualifier “The Demon” Damion Gardner, Austin Liggett, Matt Mitchell, and “The Cadillac” Cody Williams. Rookie driver Austin Grabowski claimed the night’s In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award with nineteenth to eighth place run. Brody Roa, who crossed the finish line in second, was penalized for not going to the scales after the feature.

For the third consecutive race, Gardner claimed the Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award by posting a time of 15.453 over the 21-car roster. At press time, the eight-time champion has 94 quick times to his credit. Before the main event, Gardner’s crew had to change an ignition box and “The Demon” had to start last on the racetrack.

The 10-lap heat race victories went to Mitchell (Flowdynamics / Factory Wraps First Heat), “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr. (Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Factory Wraps Second Heat), and Williams (All Coast Construction / Factory Wraps Third Heat).

The traditional 410 sprints are back in action on Saturday, April 24 at the Perris Auto Speedway in Perris, California for the annual “Sokola Shootout.”

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks All Coast Construction, BillsJerky.com, Component Repair Company, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner), Hoosier Racing Tires, Huntington Beach Glass and Mirror, Woodland Auto Display, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, surfnsprint.com, and Ultra Shield Race Products for their support.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: March 26, 2021 – Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Damion Gardner, 1, Alexander-15.453; 2. Max Adams, 73, Ford-15.528; 3. Austin Williams, 92, Sertich-15.785; 4. Matt Mitchell, 37, Mitchell-15.825; 5. A.J. Bender, 21B, Bender-15.889; 6. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-15.917; 7. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-15.945; 8. Danny Faria Jr., 17V, Faria-15.959; 9. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-15.984; 10. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-16.053; 11. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.117; 12. Tanner Boul, 99T, Boul-16.249; 13. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-16.267; 14. Kaleb Montgomery, 8, Richardson-16.323; 15. Jake Hodges, 4, Hodges-16.509; 16. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-16.543; 17. Verne Sweeney, 98, Tracy-16.605; 18. Ikaika O’Brien, 11O, O’Brien-16.689; 19. Austin Ervine, 21, AJ-17.008; 20. Austin Grabowski, 72, Grabowski-17.085; 21. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-NT.

FLOWDYNAMICS / FACTORY WRAPS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Mitchell, 2. Gardner, 3. Gansen, 4. Liggett, 5. Ervine, 6. McCarthy, 7. Tafoya. NT.

HUNTINGTON BEACH GLASS & MIRROR / FACTORY WRAPS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Faria, 2. Adams, 3. Malcolm, 4. Montgomery, 5. Bender, 6. Grabowski, 7. Sweeney. NT.

ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION / FACTORY WRAPS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. C.Williams, 2. Roa, 3. A.Williams, 4. Boul, 5. Hodges, 6. O’Brien. NT.

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Max Adams (5), 2. Damion Gardner (6), 3. Austin Liggett (10), 4. Matt Mitchell (3), 5. Cody Williams (9), 6. Tommy Malcolm (11), 7. Austin Williams (4), 8. Austin Grabowski (19), 9. Chris Gansen (1), 10. Austin Ervine (18), 11. Ikaika O’Brien (17), 12. Verne Sweeney (16), 13. Brody Roa (2), 14. A.J. Bender (7), 15. Tanner Boul (12), 16. Jake Hodges (14), 17. Danny Faria Jr. (8), 18. Kaleb Montgomery (13), 19. Ryan Timmons (20). NT.

—————————-

**Timmons flipped during hotlaps. Tafoya flipped on lap 2 of the second heat race. McCarthy flipped on lap 10 of the second heat race. Faria flipped on lap 11 of the feature. Bender flipped on lap 25 of the feature. Tafoya did not start feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Gansen, Laps 2-4 Mitchell, Lap 5 Roa, Laps 6-9 Mitchell, Laps 10-22 Adams, Lap 23 Roa, Laps 24-30 Adams.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: Austin Grabowski (19th to 8th)

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Austin Williams-207, 2-Max Adams-195, 3-Damion Gardner-193, 4-Brody Roa-184, 5-Chris Gansen-182, 6-Matt Mitchell-176, 7-Tommy Malcolm-149, -Austin Liggett-149, 9-Danny Faria Jr.-139, 10-Ryan Timmons ®-134.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: April 24 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California – “Sokola Shootout”