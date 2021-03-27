Peck Puts in Dominating Performance at Williams Grove

From Shawn Brouse

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (March 26, 2021) — Justin Peck of Mooresville, Indiana, wired the field for the 410 sprint car victory at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, taking a $5,500 score for his first ever oval victory.

At the wheel of the Buch No. 13, Peck withstood three restarts with TJ Stutts on his tail to pick up the victory.

“My guys had this 13 rolling,” said Peck in victory lane,” “We seem to hit it pretty well lately. Every time we hit the track, it’s fast and moving forward. It feels good to be standing on the frontstretch here.”

Peck drew the number two pill to start the 25-lap sprint car main and jetted out to the lead when action began, already entering the rear of the field with just five laps in the book.

The pace was lightning-quick on the early season surface and Peck had a three-second lead over Stutts when Tyler Courtney spun in the second corner one lap shy of the halfway point.

Another caution flag bunched the field a lap later, this time for a stopped Robbie Kendall on the frontstretch.

Peck then hit traffic again with three laps to go but had the field covered and he was racing onto the frontstretch for the checkers when instead he saw the yellow flag flash over the field, setting up a one-lap dash to the finish.

Peck drove easily to the win by 1.337 seconds over Stutts while 14th starter Tim Shaffer tried for third on the final restart.

Shaffer tried to bolt outside of Chase Dietz in the first corner when green replaced the yellow but despite a blistering effort, he failed to gain the spot.

Steve Buckwalter finished fifth after riding inside the top five during the entire event.

Sixth through 10th went to Freddie Rahmer, Kyle Reinhardt, Ryan Taylor, Danny Dietrich and Kerry Madsen.

Heats went to Peck, Stutts and Anthony Macri with the consolation going to Lucas Wolfe.

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Friday March 26, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

A-Main (25 Laps):

1. Justin Peck

2. T.J. Stutts

3. Chase Dietz

4. Tim Shaffer

5. Steve Buckwalter

6. Freddie Rahmer

7. Kyle Reinhardt

8. Ryan Taylor

9. Danny Dietrich

10. Kerry Madsen

11. Brandon Rahmer

12. Tyler Courtney

13. Kyle Moody

14. Justin Henderson

15. Anthony Macri

16. Dylan Norris

17. Justin Whittall

18. Robbie Kendall

19. Alan Krimes

20. Lucas Wolfe

21. Rick Lafferty

22. Dylan Cisney

23. Matt Campbell

24. Hunter Mackison