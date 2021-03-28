Kofoid Makes it Four Wins in a Row With Victory at Port City

From POWRi

TULSA, Okla. (March 27, 2021) — After a mid-race pass for the lead, the Penngrove, CA. native walks away scoring his 11th Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League win and just his fourth this season. Kofoid is on the hunt to break the record of most wins in a season which sets at 12 with Logan Seavey. Michael “Buddy” Kofoid picked up a heat race win and topped it off with another trip to victory lane to wrap up the second night of the 8th annual Turnpike Challenge at I-44 Riverside Speedway.

At the drop of the green flag, teammate to Kofoid, Brenham Crouch took the lead. Crouch led the first last and the field set in behind him. Crouch maneuvered himself around the track choosing the top side. A caution on lap 10 brings the field back together but crouch still strong with the lead.

Crouch the leader, Ryan Timms in second, and Kofoid in third bring the field back to green. Crouch still dominating on the top side and Kofoid on the hunt to grab the top position. On the track with 11 laps to go, Kofoid challenged Crouch to take the lead and stuck the slide job. Kofoid went on to lead lap 19.

Traffic closed in on the leaders and Crouch never left Kofoids tail, but Kofoid steals the win and makes it four in a row. Crouch finished in the second position, Emerson Axsom in third, Ryan Timms in fourth and Jake Neuman rounded out the top five.

POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Series

Turnpike Challenge

Port City Raceway

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Saturday March 27, 2021

Smith Titanium Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[2]

2. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]

3. 85T-Ryan Timms[8]

4. 32-Trey Marcham[6]

5. 14E-Hank Davis[4]

6. 10-Rees Moran[7]

7. 70-Cade Cowles[1]

DNS: 21K-Karter Sarff

Saldana Race Products Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 71K-Daison Pursley[1]

2. 71-Kaylee Bryson[2]

3. 21KS-Trey Gropp[6]

4. 7U-Kyle Jones[5]

5. 98-Ryan Padgett[3]

6. 67K-Cade Lewis[7]

7. 17-Tanner Berryhill[4]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 72-Sam Johnson[2]

2. 49-Joe B Miller[1]

3. 08-Cannon McIntosh[5]

4. 21-Emilio Hoover[4]

5. 44X-Wesley Smith[3]

6. 05-Kyle Wilson[7]

DNS: 8M-Kade Morton

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 67-Michael Kofoid[3]

2. 97-Brenham Crouch[7]

3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[6]

4. 7M-Chance Morton[4]

5. 103-Broc Hunnell[5]

6. 10B-Blaze Bennett[2]

DNS: 44-Branigan Roark

Keizer Wheels Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 52-Blake Hahn[1]

2. 91T-Tyler Thomas[2]

3. 27-Keith Rauch[3]

4. 10P-Dylan Postier[5]

5. 10X-Lance Bennett[7]

6. 2S-Cole Scott[6]

DNS: 17B-Austin Barnhill

AFCO Heat Race #6 (8 Laps)

1. 15-Emerson Axsom[2]

2. 9E-Caden Englehart[1]

3. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[3]

4. 86-Brent Crews[6]

5. 27BJ-Jake Bubak[5]

6. 25-Taylor Reimer[4]

7. 15X-Blake Edwards[7]

MVT B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 32-Trey Marcham[1]

2. 7U-Kyle Jones[3]

3. 27BJ-Jake Bubak[6]

4. 7M-Chance Morton[5]

5. 44X-Wesley Smith[9]

6. 10-Rees Moran[7]

7. 15X-Blake Edwards[11]

8. 27-Keith Rauch[2]

9. 25-Taylor Reimer[10]

10. 17B-Austin Barnhill[14]

11. 10X-Lance Bennett[4]

12. 05-Kyle Wilson[8]

13. 70-Cade Cowles[12]

DNS: 8M-Kade Morton

Auto Meter B-Main 2 (12 Laps)

1. 86-Brent Crews[1]

2. 21-Emilio Hoover[4]

3. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[2]

4. 67K-Cade Lewis[7]

5. 14E-Hank Davis[6]

6. 103-Broc Hunnell[5]

7. 10P-Dylan Postier[3]

8. 17-Tanner Berryhill[11]

9. 98-Ryan Padgett[8]

10. 2S-Cole Scott[9]

DNS: 10B-Blaze Bennett

DNS: 44-Branigan Roark

DNS: 21K-Karter Sarff

Realty Connect A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 67-Michael Kofoid[3]

2. 97-Brenham Crouch[1]

3. 15-Emerson Axsom[7]

4. 85T-Ryan Timms[2]

5. 3N-Jake Neuman[4]

6. 71K-Daison Pursley[10]

7. 72-Sam Johnson[6]

8. 08-Cannon McIntosh[12]

9. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[9]

10. 32-Trey Marcham[17]

11. 52-Blake Hahn[11]

12. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[5]

13. 86-Brent Crews[18]

14. 7U-Kyle Jones[19]

15. 49-Joe B Miller[15]

16. 91T-Tyler Thomas[14]

17. 21-Emilio Hoover[20]

18. 27BJ-Jake Bubak[21]

19. 7M-Chance Morton[24]

20. 9E-Caden Englehart[16]

21. 71-Kaylee Bryson[13]

22. 10-Rees Moran[23]

23. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[22]

24. 21KS-Trey Gropp[8]